Are any of the couples from ‘Love Island: USA’ season 4 still together in 2024?

Premiering on Peacock on July 19, 2022 and coming to a close on August 28, 2022, it has been over a year since fan favorite islanders from Love Island: USA season 4 like Courtney Boerner, Zeta Morrison, Deb Chubb, and more have graced our television screens (with the exception of their appearances on Love Island Games).

While some other islanders might have shown interest in one another while leaving the show (such as Katherine “Kat” Gibson and Jared Hassim, or Sereniti Springs and Tyler Radziszewski), season 4 of Love Island: USA resulted in three strong couples that pursued their relationship outside of the villa — first place finishers Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi, second place finishers Sydney Paight and Isaiah “Zay” Campbell, and third place finishers Deb Chubb and Jesse Lamont Bray.

In the year 2024, fans of the Love Island franchise have just one burning question — are any of these couples still together? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi — No

Photo via Peacock

Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi entered the Love Island: USA villa on day one and immediately coupled up with one another (despite exploring their connection with islanders like Jeff Christian Jr. and Bria Bryant along the way), making it all the way to the finale of the beloved competition series — after all, absence makes the heart grow fonder!

As we know, the pair ended up winning the $100,000 cash prize, making the decision to split it equally, but it looks like their love did not last long post-show. While Pandolfi wanted to post a joint statement via social media to announce their split, Morrison had other plans, spilling the tea in an interview with Murad Merali posted to YouTube on January 20, 2023.

Throughout the video, the England native shared some red flags that she saw from Pandolfi, which began just moments after they won season 4 of Love Island: USA. To name a few, Pandolfi never offered Morrison a ride anywhere (forcing her to walk home alone in Los Angeles late at night), he would go days without speaking to her, he would bail on dates and vacations they had planned, and more. Since their split, the pair has not spoken to one another, with Morrison sharing in an interview with PopCulture that Pandolfi felt hurt by her decision to air out their dirty laundry.

“You could tell he felt like I had wronged him by exposing the truths of the situation. He just changed his tune after he saw that I did the breakup podcast… It’s so hard to just summarize what I would want [Timmy] to know, because it’s so extensive, but I think I would just want him to know, it’s that Bob Marley quote where he says, ‘The most coward-like thing a man can do is awaken a woman’s heart with no intention to love her.’ I just feel like that’s what I would want him to know, and know that no matter how much he’s able to compartmentalize and do this and that or think that reality TV’s all bulls**t, it’s not that way for everyone else.”

While the pair definitely left things on bad terms, Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi appear to be happier than ever, with the former pursuing a career in the entertainment industry and the latter pursuing a career as a personal trainer. Morrison even tried her luck at love on reality television for a second time by competing on the inaugural season of Love Island Games (and forming a connection with Mitch Hibberd), but as far as we know, both Morrison and Pandolfi appear to be single in the year 2024.

Sydney Paight and Isaiah ‘Zay’ Campbell — No

Photo via Peacock

Lasting much longer than Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi, Sydney Paight and Isaiah “Zay” Campbell had a rather rocky journey on season 4 of Love Island: USA (with the former feeling betrayed by the latter after he left her for another woman as soon as the infamous Casa Amor week came to a close), but after making up with one another and leaving the villa hand in hand, the two lovebirds saw the light at the end of the tunnel.

While things seemed to be smooth sailing between Paight and Campbell, the pair ultimately broke up after a weekend in the Jersey Shore that changed the course of their connection once and for all, with the latter spilling the tea in an episode of the Forever Unemployed podcast posted to YouTube on December 15, 2023. Kicking off the conversation, Campbell came clean with where his relationship stands, prior to diving into the nitty gritty details.

“For the past five to six months, you guys have been flooding me and asking me questions through my DMs and all my socials regarding what has been going on, and I’m here to address it… It all started with an invite for my boy’s birthday to New York City. It was a great couple days, and then we had eventually drove down an hour to the Jersey Shore, so it was around 3pm when I had finally gotten to the Jersey Shore, seen the beach, had a good old time — I mean, you know, a little bit of time at least — and then we had finally went to the bar.”

Sparking up some conversations with fans of the Love Island franchise (as well as taking photos with them and drinking with them), Campbell got carried away, admitting that this evening was the first time he had ever blacked out. Waking up hungover and discombobulated, he noticed that he had about five missed calls from Paight, as well as text messages that contained videos that had been sent to her. These videos showed the 22-year-old cheating on Paight by smooching another woman in the bar (something he did not remember occurring the night before), which resulted in their split almost instantaneously.

“I was crying all day… I mean, all I was doing was fighting for her back the whole day, and just paragraph after paragraph just trying to figure things out… I’m just like literally writing my heart out on a script on a text message trying to tell her how I feel, about how I take it back and I wish this would never happened, and you know, I’m young and I’m dumb and I’m sorry that I blacked out. It’s not supposed to be like that.”

After sharing on the podcast that he is “not a f*****g cheater” and believes in loyalty, Campbell wanted to make things right with Paight by flying down to see her and fix things (because the pair was in a long distance relationship), however, he did not have enough money to make it happen.

“I was down bad. I had no money to go see her, because we’re a long distance relationship… I just started drinking every day. I didn’t really know what to do. She’s mad. She very much wanted her space. She wanted a break. She didn’t really want nothing to do with me because of what I had done, and I mean, I’m not going to blame her… At the end of the day, that’s what happened. I was down bad, she wasn’t answering me, we wasn’t really talking, and I had no money to go down and see her, because we had a long distance relationship.”

To conclude the conversation, Campbell took accountability for his actions, encouraging fans of the Love Island franchise to support his former girlfriend during this difficult time. Given that this whole situation came to light less than a month ago, Paight has yet to speak on the situation — yikes!

Deb Chubb and Jesse Lamont Bray — No

Photo via Peacock

Last but certainly not least, Deb Chubb and Jesse Lamont Bray were so much fun throughout season 4 of Love Island: USA, coupling up on the very first day and remaining faithful to one another until the very end (with the exception of the infamous Casa Amor week, where Deb coupled up with Kyle Fraser), and quickly becoming fan favorites.

Making the decision to pursue a relationship with one another outside of the villa, Bray moved from Texas to California to live closer to Chubb, however, the duo called it quits in December of 2022 (just four months after Love Island: USA wrapped), becoming the first couple from season 4 of the beloved competition series to announce their split. Chubb kicked off the conversation, announcing via her Instagram that they were better off as friends rather than romantic partners.

“I just wanted to let you all know that Jesse and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways. We have decided that we work better as friends and will always have love and respect for each other. We will always cherish our memories and time together as we went through this incredible experience… We are so grateful for all of the love and support and hope you will continue to support us in our individual journeys.”

While Bray did not create a statement of his own, he reshared Chubb’s post instead, adding a few words of his own that thanked those who have supported the pair during this difficult time. It appears that Chubb and Bray are on good terms nonetheless!

While Jesse appears to be focusing on modeling and fitness, Deb is still extremely invested in the Love Island franchise, hosting a finale party for season 5 of Love Island: USA, attending a pop-up villa for Love Island: USA in Austin, Texas, and even competing on the inaugural season of Love Island Games. Forming a connection with Callum Hole (and even visiting Australia for New Year’s Eve to spend time with him), she might have found a brand new man, but their relationship status is still unclear…

Nonetheless, to see the love story (or lack thereof) of first place finishers Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi, second place finishers Sydney Paight and Isaiah “Zay” Campbell, and third place finishers Deb Chubb and Jesse Lamont Bray from the very beginning, you can catch the entirety of Love Island: USA season 4 via Peacock.