Are Taylor Chmelka and Jonah Allman from ‘Love Island: USA’ season 5 still together?

With Jonah self-eliminating, was it worth it to follow the so-called girl of his dreams?

With Jonah Allman and Taylor Chmelka making things official right before leaving the Love Island: USA villa hand-in-hand, is the duo still together as of November of 2023?

On season five of Love Island: USA, Jonah entered the competition as a bombshell, testing relationships with islanders like Imani Wheeler and Destiny Davis before finding his perfect match during the infamous Casa Amor twist. Taylor’s luxurious blonde hair and dazzling blue eyes had Jonah head over heels for her almost instantaneously, causing the duo to build a connection with one another during Casa Amor week, as well as after the re-coupling.

After getting to know each other for just a few days post-Casa Amor, the pair decided to move forward exclusive to one another, however, Taylor was forced to leave the villa far too soon after a shocking vote from fans of the Love Island franchise.

In a jaw-dropping episode, host Sarah Hyland read off the islanders who were the least favorable among viewers of Love Island: USA, based on the results of an online poll. Unfortunately for Jonah, Taylor found herself on the bottom of the food chain, being dumped from the villa alongside Hannah Ortega, Mike Stark, and Keenan Anunay that fateful night.

Much like Vickala ‘Kay Kay’ Gray did for Keenan Anunay, Jonah Allman decided to self-eliminate from Love Island: USA in order to stay by Taylor Chmelka’s side — how sweet is that?

The California native delivered a heartfelt speech to his fellow islanders, explaining his decision to leave the beloved competition series early.

“People have been asking me questions about how I feel about Taylor C. I told the guys before I came out here… I said that I’ve had a great experience. I came in expecting nothing [but] open to everything. If I had had a box of checklists, I would’ve checked them all, and it ended with her. I feel like I’ve made such a great, genuine connection with her that was so deep, and for me, I don’t want to continue this experience if it’s not with her. I feel like I’ve completed my Love Island experience.”

Leaving the villa in a committed relationship, the two lovebirds chatted with Love Island: USA social media host Maura Higgins upon their untimely exit as well, with Taylor admitting that leaving alongside Jonah was “the best ending possible” to her Love Island: USA experience.

“I mean, it’s the best ending possible… I feel like I got everything that I thought I was gonna get. It was once in a lifetime. It was crazy. Got some friends [and] got this guy right here, so yeah, it was great… I feel like I, you know, chatted to all the guys in there, and he was really the only one that I had a connection with, and it just really blossomed from there.”

Despite leaving Fiji together, fans of the Love Island franchise have noticed that the number of posts Jonah and Taylor have together has started to dwindle down, leaving viewers with one burning question — are they still together?

Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Given that Jonah Allman and Taylor Chmelka are both from California, the pair spent a great deal of time together after their Love Island: USA experience came to a close. They even attended a finale party with one another for Love Island: USA season five, hosted by the one and only Deb Chubb!

Despite things appearing to be smooth sailing between the pair, their relationship was rather short-lived…

On September 19, Jonah took to TikTok to announce that Taylor ghosted him after leaving the villa hand-in-hand, posting a goofy video that reads “POV: You left Love Island with somebody just to get ghosted” — yikes!

Given how perfect things appeared to be going between Jonah and Taylor, fans were extremely disheartened by this news, expressing their shock in the comment section of the post.

“Omg she ghosted you?!” “Awwww I was rooting for you so hard.” “You left for her and she ghosted you???? Man, I’d go back in the villa & let her leave on her own.”

While she has yet to speak out about the situation, it looks like the relationship between Jonah and Taylor is officially over, and chances are they are not on good terms.

To take a trip down memory lane and relive Jonah Allman and Taylor Chmelka’s journey on Love Island: USA, you can stream the entirety of season 5 on Peacock now.