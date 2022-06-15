Warning: The following article contains spoilers about Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5.

On top of the fact that she wasn’t a compelling villain to begin with, Reva aka the Third Sister got a lot of hate for continuously stealing the spotlight in Obi-Wan Kenobi. But with today’s episode spinning a spectacular twist on viewers, Moses Ingram’s character is starting to make a lot of sense.

Spoilers to follow.

Obi-Wan Kenobi opening with a flashback scene that depicted a bunch of younglings running away from the 501st during the Jedi Temple raid was already a conspicuous narrative choice, leading many to believe that the Inquisitorius newcomer might have been a survivor of Order 66, much like Trilla Suduri’s Second Sister in Jedi Fallen Order.

Today’s penultimate episode confirmed the theory by taking us back to that night again, showing Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker menacingly moving through the temple and killing younglings. Reva reveals to Kenobi that she played dead to survive the slaughter, and Obi-Wan muses that she’s not really after him, but after Vader himself.

This also explains how Reva knew Anakin was Darth Vader, since she would have been one of the few survivors of the Jedi Temple. Reva chides Obi-Wan for not saving them and stopping his Padawan, but the titular protagonist encourages her to move against Vader.

It seems like these plot developments have finally managed to make sense of Reva for a lot of Star Wars fans. Many are now holding her in high esteem for standing up to Vader, even if their brief spar was more than a little embarrassing for the Third Sister.

Some fans find the parallels between Reva and Vader, and youngling Reva and Anakin, too heartbreaking to bear.

As a survivor of Order 66 and a dark-side Force-wielder, at that, Reva arguably has one of the best backstories in the Skywalker Saga.

Maybe the internet judged Reva too harshly and too quickly.

One hell of a turnaround.

While Vader and the Grand Inquisitor left Reva for dead in those final moments, it looked as though the character still had a little fight left in her. Which is why it’s safe to say that we’ll see more of her character on the grand stage of next week’s finale.