‘Attack on Titan’ star describes tonight’s episode as almost impossible to make

The 80th episode of Attack on Titan has just premiered and fans are collectively losing their minds over what could only be described as one of the show’s most explosive outings to date. Though it seems that the challenges of bringing this manga chapter to life also had their toll on the production team.

Without going into any spoilers Yuki Kaji, the voice actor behind Eren Yeager (the show’s protagonist) has just teased fans by discussing the utter desperation he felt when approaching episode 80, “From You, 2000 Years Ago,”. Given everything we’ve seen from the series so far, this should definitely unsettle us.

“This is the episode I couldn’t imagine how to do,” Yuki Kaji wrote on Twitter.

“This is the episode where I didn’t know what to do. This is the episode in which I could not see how things would turn out. This is also the episode I lost my voice more so than any other where I’ve played Eren.”

Given Eren’s particular dispositions, Kaji is promising a whole lot of shouting to come for those of you who haven’t already watched the episode. But in all seriousness, it’s legitimately terrifying to contemplate that out of every episode the voice actor has worked on during the show’s decade-long tenure, this is the one that got to him the most.

We already know that episode 80 will get into the nitty-gritty of the Titans’ origins and how this story started in the first place. Though considering the early reactions on social media, fans might also be in for quite a few surprising revelations.