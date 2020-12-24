2020 has been a crap year, but a rare bright spot was the second season of The Mandalorian, which wrapped before the lockdowns hit, released on time and exceeded everyone’s expectations.

From the various nods to old Star Wars video games, to the live-action debut of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, the return of a post-Sarlacc Boba Fett and the mind-blowing surprise appearance of Mark Hamill as a digitally de-aged Luke Skywalker, it was a hell of a season and went a long way towards washing away the unpleasant aftertaste of The Rise of Skywalker.

Now, Lucasfilm has marked the occasion by featuring Din Djarin and Grogu on their official card for the holidays. The pair seem to be riding a sleigh modelled after the Razor Crest (RIP) that’s festooned with fairy lights and a jolly red ribbon. Grogu looks like he’s having a particularly fun time, with an adorable Santa hat perched atop his head.

Baby Yoda And Din Djarin Take A Sleigh Ride On The Mandalorian Christmas Card 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Interestingly, it’s entirely possible that this comedic image might be part of canon. After all, Santa Claus has officially appeared in a galaxy, far far away, where he seemed to be a member of the Rebel Alliance stationed aboard the cruiser Independence. Of course, that was in the old Legends continuity and right now there’s no direct evidence that he’s made the leap to the new canon, but let’s hope we get word soon. He’s got to be Force-sensitive, right?

While Grogu and Din Djarin may have parted ways as of The Mandalorian‘s second season finale, I’m betting they’ll be back together soon enough. And though his Jedi training under Luke Skywalker will now take priority, hopefully Djarin has visitation rights at the Jedi Academy and can at least get custody of Grogu every so often.

After all, The Mandalorian‘s third season is due to enter production soon and it just wouldn’t be the same show without everyone’s favorite pint-sized Force-wielder along for the ride.