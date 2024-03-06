‘Bachelor’ Joey Graziadei sends home woman who saw Vin Diesel half naked

When Joey Graziadei was interrupted as he was about to decide which of his final four women to keep around in season 28 of The Bachelor, no one was surprised that is was courtesy of Maria Georgas.

She was the one hanging on by a thread thanks to her own inability to tell Joey that she was falling for him. She knew it. She expressed it to the cameras, but not to Joey. She knew the other women were likely more expressive to him, and it could make him more confident in his relationships with them than with her. She worried it would result in her being sent home. Thus, just before Joey began the rose ceremony, Maria asked to speak with him alone.

That’s when she finally expressed that she was falling in love with him — even though it may have been too little, too late. Though it did make Joey think about it further before returning to the rose ceremony, her words were not enough to change his mind. He sent her home to be back with her Beatles-like dad.

This would be the end of Maria’s story on the show, and the end of her making questionable decisions for the season, and the end of having her stuck in awkward situations, thanks to others misunderstanding her. It would also be the end of viewers learning more about her — unless, of course, there was one more tidbit that wasn’t revealed.

Fans of the show may have noticed that during one episode earlier this season it was noted that Maria was in a movie called The Pacifier. That seemed interesting, but we learned nothing else about it. So, I did some digging and, amongst other things, found it to be her only movie credit.



The Pacifier was released in 2005, when Maria was just 11 years old. The Disney film stars Vin Diesel in an odd plot that quickly leads to him basically being a live-in babysitter for his late friend’s kids. It received mostly negative reviews, though it did extremely well at the box office.



In the movie, there is what some people would consider an unnecessary scene when Vin Diesel gets out of the shower, puts just a towel on to cover his lower half, walks out to the kitchen still with only a towel covering him from waist down, and eventually realizes that one of the kids he babysits, a girl of about 11 years old, has her friends over and they all see him half naked, which earns them a chuckle. One of those friends of the girl is played by Maria Georgas.



Screenshot from The Pacifier / via Walt Disney Pictures



The girls are a part of what is basically a Girl Scout type of group named the Fireflies. In the movie, they even beat up some boys in one scene, though Maria herself doesn’t show off any fighting skills.

Now that she can add The Bachelor to her IMDB credits, maybe we’ll see more of Maria somewhere, though one would assume the most likely next step to be within The Bachelor franchise as either the next Bachelorette or as one of beach-goers in Bachelor in Paradise.

One thing few people want to see, however, is a sequel to The Pacifier.