Is Joey Graziadei related to Michael Graziadei?

Stealing the hearts of women all across America with his good looks, charisma, and charm, we would say that The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei is truly one-of-a-kind, but it looks like another Graziadei guy conquered the modern media scene first.

Michael Graziadei is an actor who is primarily known for his role as Daniel Romalotti on The Young and the Restless, however, he has starred in other television shows and movies as well, notably True Detective, American Horror Story, and Good Girls Revolt.

Because both individuals are in the limelight as of late — and because both individuals share the same last name — fans of the Bachelor franchise cannot help but wonder whether or not Joey and Michael are related, but fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Contrary to popular belief, Joey Graziadei and Michael Graziadei are not related to one another whatsoever. Given the fact that Joey was born in the United States to parents Nick Graziadei and Cathy Pagliaro, and Michael was born in Germany to parents Silvio Albert Graziadei and Helene Ruth, it is safe to say that the pair does not have any blood relation, but instead simply share a last name. How wild is that?

Another individual will be getting the Graziadei name shortly after season 28 of The Bachelor comes to a close, but viewers have just one burning question: Is Rachel Nance, Daisy Kent, Maria Georgas, or Kelsey Anderson his future fiancée? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of the hit competition show every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu. With the “unprecedented ending” inching closer and closer, do not forget to set your DVRs…