Best Samsung TV Deals for August 2021 | Best Value Samsung TVs

With the proliferation of streaming services, the consumption of media and television has gone up.

There are many options and sites that sell high-grade TV sets. Our goal is to help you discover some of the better Samsung TV deals available online from trusted sites.

We have chosen Samsung 4K TVs that produce a higher quality video picture, as well as superior audio that will enhance your viewing experience. Here are the best Samsung TV deals that we found in our research.

The Samsung Q60T provides deep blacks, pure whites, and elevates your picture to 4K with machine-based AI. Cinematic details are at the tip of the remote.

Specifications The Samsung Q60T is a solid purchase for most purposes. Concentrated zones of LED backlighting deliver heightened contrast and impeccable detail. The built-in intuitive Smart TV interface learns what you like and suggests exciting new content to binge as you view.

Specifications The Samsung QLED Q70A is an improvement upon its predecessor, the Q70T, in some small but significant ways. The most visible upgrade comes from its faster response time. Ideal for gaming while producing great deep blacks for better cinematic and TV shows experience, the Q70A is a must-buy Samsung fans shouldn’t pass up.

Specifications Samsung’s The Frame 2020 is a TV with a curious design. Designed with a customizable bezel, it adds to the decor of the wall while providing a built-in art mode to turn the television into a beautiful masterpiece to any room. This is one classy TV.

Specifications The Samsung AU8000 is a budget-friendly option with a VA-like panel that performs best in dark rooms. The 4K UHD panel is ultra-fast in optimizing the picture quality. The TV allows it to be controlled via various voice assistants for a relaxing and remote-free experience.

Specifications The Samsung Q60A is capable of displaying deep blacks, making it apt for rooms with dim lights or curtains. Dedicated warm and cool LED backlights provide enhanced contrast, and thus a better viewing experience for movies.

Specifications The Samsung Q60A 75-inch is similar to the above mentioned smaller size, as they are of the same series. This TV offers a wide variety of features providing you with deep blacks, perfect for viewing even in the darkest of rooms. The screen also gets bright enough to combat glare in most lighting conditions.

Specifications As the name suggests, the wall mount provides great adjustments to viewing angles and is a solid fit for a big room. It is compatible with 26-55 inch TVs and can swivel 45 degrees to the left or right, so you can choose the most comfortable angle for your viewing pleasure. Stable and reliable once mounted onto the wall.

With the variety of televisions on the market, it helps to know that there are great deals on quality Samsung TVs out there. With the deals we’ve covered here, we’re confident that you’ll be able to find an excellent pick for your studio, living room, or bedroom.

