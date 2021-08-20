Home / tv

Best Samsung TV Deals for August 2021 | Best Value Samsung TVs

With the proliferation of streaming services, the consumption of media and television has gone up.

There are many options and sites that sell high-grade TV sets. Our goal is to help you discover some of the better Samsung TV deals available online from trusted sites.

We have chosen Samsung 4K TVs that produce a higher quality video picture, as well as superior audio that will enhance your viewing experience. Here are the best Samsung TV deals that we found in our research.

Samsung 65-inch Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

Image by Samsung via Amazon
Specifications

The Samsung Q60T provides deep blacks, pure whites, and elevates your picture to 4K with machine-based AI. Cinematic details are at the tip of the remote.
Why We Recommend
  • Alexa built in, works with Hey Google and SmartThings 
  • Wide viewing angles
  • 120Hz panel for smooth experience and gaming
Today’s Best Deals
18% Off Today on Amazon
Save $300 Today on Best Buy

Samsung 82-inch Class QLED Q60T Series

Image by Samsung via Amazon
Specifications
The Samsung Q60T is a solid purchase for most purposes. Concentrated zones of LED backlighting deliver heightened contrast and impeccable detail. The built-in intuitive Smart TV interface learns what you like and suggests exciting new content to binge as you view.
Why We Recommend
  • High contrast ratio
  • Low input lag, great for gaming
  • Good anti-glare
Today’s Best Deals
18% Off Today on Amazon
See on Buy Buy

Samsung 55-inch Class QLED Q70A Series

Image by Samsung via Amazon
Specifications
The Samsung QLED Q70A is an improvement upon its predecessor, the Q70T, in some small but significant ways. The most visible upgrade comes from its faster response time. Ideal for gaming while producing great deep blacks for better cinematic and TV shows experience, the Q70A is a must-buy Samsung fans shouldn’t pass up.
Why We Recommend
  • Variable refresh rates up to 120Hz
  • Quantum HDR
  • Dual LED backlight providing enhanced contrasts
Today’s Best Deals
9% Off Today on Amazon
Save $100 Today on Best Buy

Samsung 32-inch Class FRAME QLED LS03

Image by Samsung via Amazon
Specifications
Samsung’s The Frame 2020 is a TV with a curious design. Designed with a customizable bezel, it adds to the decor of the wall while providing a built-in art mode to turn the television into a beautiful masterpiece to any room. This is one classy TV.
Why We Recommend
  • Built-in Alexa
  • Customizable frame
  • Art store built in
Today’s Best Deals
12% Off Today on Amazon
Save $70 Today on Best Buy
13% Off Today on Newegg

Samsung 43-inch Class Crystal UHD AU8000 Series

Image by Samsung via Amazon
Specifications
The Samsung AU8000 is a budget-friendly option with a VA-like panel that performs best in dark rooms. The 4K UHD panel is ultra-fast in optimizing the picture quality. The TV allows it to be controlled via various voice assistants for a relaxing and remote-free experience.
Why We Recommend
  • 3 HDMI ports
  • High contrast ratio
  • Low input lag
Today’s Best Deals
See on Amazon
See on Newegg

Samsung 55-inch Class Q60A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

Image by Samsung via Amazon
Specifications
The Samsung Q60A is capable of displaying deep blacks, making it apt for rooms with dim lights or curtains. Dedicated warm and cool LED backlights provide enhanced contrast, and thus a better viewing experience for movies.
Why We Recommend
  • Air slim design
  • Quantum processor 4K Lite
  • Alexa built in
Today’s Best Deals
6% Off Today on Amazon
Save $50 Today on Best Buy

Samsung 75-inch Class Q60A Series QLED 4K UHD

Image by Samsung via Amazon
Specifications
The Samsung Q60A 75-inch is similar to the above mentioned smaller size, as they are of the same series. This TV offers a wide variety of features providing you with deep blacks, perfect for viewing even in the darkest of rooms. The screen also gets bright enough to combat glare in most lighting conditions.
Why We Recommend
  • Tons of apps from Samsung Store
  • Low input lag
  • Doesn’t stutter in low frame rate content
Today’s Best Deals
Save 7% Today on Amazon
Save $100 Today on Best Buy

Full Motion TV Wall Mount

Image by Bluelounge via Amazon
Specifications
As the name suggests, the wall mount provides great adjustments to viewing angles and is a solid fit for a big room. It is compatible with 26-55 inch TVs and can swivel 45 degrees to the left or right, so you can choose the most comfortable angle for your viewing pleasure. Stable and reliable once mounted onto the wall.
Why We Recommend
  • Universal TV compatibility
  • Full motion for maximum flexibility
  • Quick and easy installation
Today’s Best Deals
Save w/ Coupon on Amazon
See on Newegg

With the variety of televisions on the market, it helps to know that there are great deals on quality Samsung TVs out there. With the deals we’ve covered here, we’re confident that you’ll be able to find an excellent pick for your studio, living room, or bedroom. 

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to We Got This Covered.

