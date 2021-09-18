Boba Fett Reportedly Playing Major Role In Disney Plus Star Wars Universe

While Lucasfilm are definitely taking several cues from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Star Wars expands onto Disney Plus, the long-running sci-fi franchise won’t be sticking rigidly to the template laid down by Kevin Feige’s outfit, based on what we know so far.

In terms of live-action, there appears to be a clear split between The Mandalorian side of the mythology, which will incorporate The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka, while other projects like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor and The Acolyte will occupy their own place on the timeline, even though all of them are official Star Wars canon.

Boba Fett Gets His Own Awesome Mandalorian Season 2 Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Luke Skywalker was on his way back to a galaxy far, far away long before The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale – that Temuera Morrison’s bounty hunting Boba Fett could be set for a major role all across the Disney Plus lineup.

It’s not clear yet whether that means a recurring presence in Mando-related series or the roster as a whole, but it wouldn’t be a surprise were the actor to show up outside of his own corner of the universe. After all, the studio clearly isn’t averse to de-aging technology when the occasion calls for it, and Boba Fett has direct ties to many prominent characters dating right back to the Original Trilogy, so he could realistically show up anywhere without stretching the rules or logic of the Star Wars streaming shows to breaking point.