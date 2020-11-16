Bo-Katan Kryze And The Nite Owls Get Their Own Mandalorian Poster

The Mandalorian season 2 continues its trend of releasing a new character poster after each week’s episode, with this one showcasing Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze and her allies.

“Chapter 11: The Heiress” saw Sackhoff make her live-action debut as the Mandalorian warrior after voicing the character on The Clone Wars and Rebels. Now, Disney Plus has give her her own poster, following on from episode 1’s starring Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth and episode 2’s highlighting Frog Lady.

Bo-Katan factored into the story as she’s looking to get the Darksaber back from Moff Gideon, who was revealed to have the powerful weapon from Mandalorian lore in the season 1 finale. She temporarily allied with Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin in order to steal some stuff from Gideon’s imperial forces and ended up giving Mando just the clue he needed to find the Jedi – the name Ahsoka Tano, another fan favorite animated heroine who’ll soon be appearing on the series.

Sackhoff is flanked on the poster by two members of her elite squad of Nite Owl raiders, Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks) and Axe Wolves (Simon Kassianides). Of course, there was much speculation prior to this episode about who Banks was playing, with many people incorrectly thinking that she was cast as Ahsoka (that’s actually Rosario Dawson), or maybe that she was portraying Sabine Wren.

It’s currently unclear if or when these characters will be back on the show, but whether it’s this season or next, it seems like a safe bet to assume that they’ll return in time. Bo-Katan may even have her own spinoff in the works, according to recent whispers online. And no doubt that’s something that would please tons of Mandalorian fans should it end up coming to fruition.