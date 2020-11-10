We’re only two weeks into The Mandalorian‘s second season, but the return of the smash hit Disney Plus series has already thrown up some big talking points, which is all the more impressive when you consider that the major plot beats have yet to be truly set in motion. So far, Mando and Baby Yoda have been on two standalone adventures as they look for other members of the title hero’s race, and it would be an understatement to say that things haven’t gone to plan so far.

“The Marshal” saw the dynamic duo forced into an uneasy alliance on Tatooine to battle the Krayt Dragon, with fans also finding themselves a new cult hero thanks to Timothy Olyphant’s handsomely charismatic Cobb Vanth. The premiere did tease one subplot, though, as we saw a returning Boba Fett keeping a watchful eye on the current possessors of his iconic armor.

Follow-up “The Passenger,” meanwhile, completely shifted gears from Western to sci-fi horror, as Din Djarin and his surrogate son were tasked with transporting a character known only as the Frog Lady across the galaxy and back into the tiny arms of her loving husband. And following on from the trend of giving new faces their own posters after they’ve debuted, the creature now has her very own one-sheet which you can check out below.

The Mandalorian's Frog Lady Gets Her Own Character Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The Frog Lady gathered sympathy from viewers after Baby Yoda decided to snack on her unborn spawn during their trip through space and put her entire mission and purpose in life at risk, but it remains to be seen if the amphibious alien will make another appearance during the rest of The Mandalorian‘s second run.