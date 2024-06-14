‘Boring, dry, low energy, BYE’: Who was dumped from the ‘Love Island: USA’ villa last night?

We are only three episodes into season 6 of Love Island: USA, and it’s safe to say that this season might be the best one in the history of the beloved competition series. With a stunning new villa, an incredible new host, and a 10 out of 10 cast — as well as dozens of twists and turns already — season 6 of Love Island: USA is the gift that keeps on giving, turning up the heat higher than ever before with its first re-coupling ceremony yesterday (June 13). Naturally, said re-coupling ceremony came with the first dumping of the season, one that nobody saw coming…

With seven female islanders and six male islanders heading into episode 3 — making for an extremely crowded villa after hot new bombshells Liv Walker, Connor Newsum, and Hakeem White joined the OGs — it was no surprise that a dumping was on the horizon. After all, there needs to be enough beds for the bombshells that are undoubtedly on the way!

With narrator Iain Stirling confirming at the end of episode 2 that a man would soon be leaving the villa once and for all, our money was on Kendall Washington, but we were pleasantly surprised by the alternative. In a shocking dumping that nobody saw coming, who was eliminated on season 6 of Love Island: USA?

Coye Simmons was surprisingly dumped from the Love Island: USA villa last night

The first re-coupling ceremony of season 6 of Love Island: USA produced the following pairs:

Serena Page chose Kordell Beckham.

Kaylor Martin chose Aaron Evans.

Hannah Smith chose Kendall Washington.

Liv Walker chose Hakeem White.

Leah Kateb chose Rob Rausch.

JaNa Craig chose Connor Newsum.

While JaNa Craig and Coye Simmons were seemingly the strongest couple in the villa, things took a turn for the worse in episode 3, when the former started to feel as though the latter was not investing enough into their relationship. Playing a rather raunchy game later in the episode, JaNa found herself disappointed by Coye yet again when he made a series of upsetting comments regarding some more personal matters of hers, including her body count — yikes!

At the same time, JaNa was receiving the effort that she had been yearning for from Connor Newsum. Because the re-coupling ceremony gave the girls the power, the 27-year-old decided to “go with [her] gut” and choose what was best for her in the long haul, which was ultimately Connor instead of Coye.

Leaving the islanders in tears with his untimely exit, the sentiment was the exact opposite for Love Island: USA viewers at home. Fans of the franchise were actually pleased to see the 6’8″ stunner go, claiming that their opinions of him changed after seeing the way he treated JaNa in episode 3, from the lack of effort to the disrespectful comments and beyond:

“He gave me the ick this episode” “You can be the most attractive person in the world but if you don’t put in effort none of that matters!!!!” “Boring, dry, low energy, BYE! JaNa did the right thing 😌”

Chances are even more bombshells are on the way, and we seriously cannot contain our excitement for what the remainder of season 6 of Love Island: USA has in store. To see for yourself everything it will entail, catch brand new episodes Thursdays through Tuesdays at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Peacock. After all, the rest of season 6 is sure to be nothing short of sensational!

