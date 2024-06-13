Unlucky in love: You’ll never guess which islander is being dumped from the ‘Love Island: USA’ villa tonight

Anyone who tuned into the first two episodes of Love Island: USA season 6 is likely in agreement: this season is already as spectacular as can be, featuring a stunning new villa, an incredible new host, and a 10 out of 10 cast. Needless to say, we simply cannot get enough!

With 13 islanders in the villa as we speak — and three of them being single pringles after hot new bombshells Liv Walker, Connor Newsum, and Hakeem White arrived — it is clear that some shake-ups are on the horizon, with narrator Iain Stirling teasing that the first re-coupling ceremony of season 6 will occur tonight (June 13). Naturally, the stakes are at an all-time high…

With a whopping seven men and six women in the villa, one man will be left single after the re-coupling ceremony, ultimately hopping on a one-way flight back to the United States (or the United Kingdom, if we’re talking about Aaron Evans).

If you are wondering who said man will be, we detailed how the re-coupling ceremony will likely unfold, sending a fan-favorite islander (well, at least my favorite islander) home. Keep scrolling to see who said islander is, as well as why we think he will be unlucky in love…

Kendall Washington will likely be dumped from the Love Island: USA villa tonight

Image via Peacock

With the first re-coupling ceremony of season 6 occurring in just mere hours, here’s how we think the pairings will play out on our television screens tonight:

JaNa Craig will choose Coye Simmons.

Serena Page will choose Kordell Beckham.

Leah Kateb will choose Rob Rausch.

Kaylor Martin will choose Connor Newsum.

Hannah Smith will choose Hakeem White.

Liv Walker will choose Aaron Evans.

With original couples JaNa and Coye, Serena and Kordell, and Leah and Rob all sticking together, we cannot help but feel as though Kaylor and Hannah will choose to jump ship and pursue hot new bombshells Connor and Hakeem, respectively. After all, these pairs have been flirting with one another since Connor and Hakeem’s arrival at the end of the premiere episode!

If this occurs, it looks like Aaron and Kendall will be left single, leaving the blonde-haired, blue-eyed Australian bombshell to decide which of the two men she would most like to couple up with. While neither couple would be romantic — seemingly based on friendship alone — Liv appears to have a stronger friendship with Aaron. Should she choose to couple up with Aaron, Kendall will be left single once and for all, ultimately causing him to be dumped from the villa.

As always, there is no way to know for sure until the episode drops on Peacock at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, but based on speculation alone — as well as the connections we have seen unfold within episodes 1 and 2 — this seems like the most likely scenario.

To find out for yourself whether or not our prediction is correct, tune into a brand new episode of Love Island: USA tonight at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Peacock. After that, catch brand new episodes Thursdays through Tuesdays, because the rest of season 6 is sure to be nothing short of sensational (even with Kendall’s absence).

