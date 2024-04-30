‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 3 Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

Michael Connelly’s famous fictional LAPD Detective Harry Bosch came to life with the Amazon Prime Video series Bosch in 2014. The investigator has since been continuing his exploits in its sequel series Bosch: Legacy for two seasons now. When will the third one premiere?

Only a handful of police procedural dramas break free from the overused cliches and come out as intriguing as Michael Connelly’s Bosch series. The excellence of the series stems from the best-selling police procedural novel series by Connelly, which follows the life and cases of veteran LAPD police homicide detective named Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch.

The original Bosch series ended in 2021 after setting the record for being Amazon’s longest-running scripted series to date. But fans couldn’t get enough of actor Titus Welliver’s charm as Harry and a spin-off series Bosch: Legacy made its way to the audiences on May 6, 2022. Alongside Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz, who played Honey “Money” Chandler and Madeline “Maddie” Bosch, respectively also reprised their roles.

With an abundance of source material and excellent brains behind the series, Bosch: Legacy completed a two-season run by Nov. 9, 2023, on Amazon Freeve. However, the viewership and critical response to the series saw a stable and positive trend with every new episode. So, even before the second season premiere in Oct. 2023, Bosch: Legacy was renewed for a third season by Amazon.

Following the jaw-dropping season 2 finale, the anticipation for season 3 is growing like wildfire. Fans have been waiting for any update on the upcoming season, but do we have any news about it yet?

Bosch: Legacy season 3 release window

Bosch: Legacy has thus far fairly carried the legacy of its prequel series, keeping audiences hooked on its drama. However, the early renewal of the series for a third season led to fans growing increasingly impatient with updates on season 3.

The last season ended 5 months ago, and without watching Harry take on new criminals, fans are itching for a date to mark on their calendars for the season 3 premiere. Sadly, Amazon has not confirmed any date for season 3 to hit Freeve. However, given the past release trend, it is anticipated that the series will soon return and air sometime during mid-late 2024.

Bosch: Legacy season 3 plot

The series of cases coming Harry’s way have been turning increasingly personal as we move forward in the story. Fans were left wondering about the unexplained death of Kurt Dockweiler in prison, the immoral city inspector who kidnapped Maddie, in the season 2 finale. Although the hints spread throughout the season point to Harry as the possible culprit, season 3 will provide definitive proof and close the case of Dockweiler’s murder.

Another fascinating development regarding the third season’s narrative has also surfaced, indicating that there may be crossover possibilities between the season and a forthcoming franchise spinoff centered on Detective Renée Ballard (via Collider). The Renée Ballard offshoot will contribute to the broader expanse of the Bosch universe even though it will mostly focus on its cold cases.

Having said that, Amazon has yet to release an official plot synopsis of Bosch: Legacy season 3, and neither of the cast or crew members have shed light on a definitive storyline for the forthcoming season. However, fans can expect more family drama between Harry and his daughter and more tensions will be brewing between Mo and Jade. Honey running for DA would also create a storyline for the upcoming season.

Bosch: Legacy season 3 cast

The show cannot go on without its hero, and Titus Welliver is not letting it happen anytime soon either. Bosch: Legacy season 3 will see the return of its main characters including Welliver as Harry, Mimi Rogers as the infamous defense attorney “Money” Chandler, Stephen Chang as Harry’s technology expert Maurice “Mo” Bassi, Madison Lintz as Harry’s daughter Maddie Bosch, and Reyna Vasquez, the officer training her played by Denise G. Sanchez.

The supporting cast for the new season is yet to be revealed. However, late actor Lance Reddick, who appeared in the last season as Ret. Chief. Irvin Irving in a cameo role will not make it to the next season. He sadly passed away in March 2023 at just 60 years old.

Is there a trailer for Bosch: Legacy season 3?

The information and marketing material for Bosch: Legacy season 3 is currently short. Sadly, no trailer for the upcoming season has graced the screens so far. However, the season has already started filming and fans can expect to see some promo images and possibly, a teaser soon in the coming months.

