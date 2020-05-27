The Boys Are Back In Awesome New Season 2 Promo Photo

Guess who’s back in town? The Boys. The first season of Garth Ennis’ superhero takedown was a smash hit for Amazon Prime and garnered some of the best ratings the network has ever had. Its success was well-deserved, too, with the show taking some timely pot-shots at superhero movies and celebrity culture in general. The first season ended on a big cliffhanger for Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher, and I can’t wait to see what’s coming next.

The initial trailer for the second season was released back in December, and since then we’ve heard constant hints that the already OTT action is set to get more extreme. Antony Starr, who plays twisted Superman analog Homelander, teased that his storyline gets “really f*cking weird”, star Jack Quaid has said that the second season is “insane” and the show’s executive producer Eric Kripke claims that we are “NOT F*CKING READY” for how twisted Aya Cash’s Stormfront is. Stop! Stop! I’m hyped enough!

Now, Amazon has released a new promo shot of our heroes giving the camera the finger as The Seven looms over them, and you can check it out for yourself down below.

The Boys Return In New Season 2 Promo Pic 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The only fly in the ointment here are rumors of possible delays. Despite the shoot wrapping up in late 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic has seriously impacted the work of effects-heavy shows like this one. For example, The CW’s superhero output faced lengthy delays and eventually shortened seasons. As there are a lot of effects shots to complete on The Boys, there’s a chance that it could miss its expected July 2020 slot.

If it does, I hope it’s not delayed too long. I’ve been itching to see where this crazy show goes next for nearly a year now and I can’t wait much longer. It’s been nearly six months since we got the first trailer for The Boys season 2, so let’s hope another one announcing the launch date isn’t too far away.