Brandon Perea gives fans continued hope for ‘The OA’ season 3 – even if it’ll take a long time

It’s been four years since The OA was canceled, but it still stings to remember. The series was really hitting its stride in season 2 when Netflix ended up pulling the plug.

The show was about a young woman named Prairie Johnson (Brit Marling) who returns back home after having disappeared for 7 years. Her return is shocking and miraculous, considering she left blind but came. back with sight. When the FBI tries to find out what happened to Prairie, she refuses to talk about what happened.

Season 2 ended with a bang, with Prairie jumping across universes into a new reality. Unfortunately, audiences never got to learn what came of this given that a season 3 was never released. This has been very disappointing, and even, after all this time, neither the cast nor fans have given up hope.

Could The OA come back for a third season?

Image via Netflix

Even the series’ cast and crew seem keen to get back on board. Nope star Brandon Perea — who portrayed French on The OA — shared a tweet in June 2023, in which he encouraged fans to leave the door open always:

Leave your door open, always! #TheOA



Watch “A Murder At The End Of The World” on FX / Hulu in August to support Brit and Zal’s next venture 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/U4qLv7G9yB — Brandon Perea (@BrandonPerea) June 26, 2023

Perea made sure to give a shout-out to A Murder at the End of the World, a new series by The OA creators and executive producers Brit Marling (who also starred as the titular OA) and Zal Batmanglij. The series follows an amateur sleuth and hacker named Darby Hart who are invited by a billionaire to a retreat at a remote and stunning location. A guest is found dead, leading to Darby using her skills to prove it was a murder. It premieres on November 14 on FX and will be available to stream on Hulu.

He also included a screenshot of Marling responding to an Instagram comment. In the screenshot, Marling can be seen assuring fans that she also misses The OA, and she also teases that the show could come back someday, like Twin Peaks — another eclectic show that ended too soon. As we all surely know, Twin Peaks had a nearly 30-year hiatus between its second and third seasons.

Hey, if it means Perea’s still working in front of the screen in thirty years, the silver linings outweigh the wait time. The OA really shows off Perea’s acting chops – which are now thankfully being recognized by a wider audience after his scene-stealing turn in Nope.

The OA‘s also one of the very few shows that can pull that type of hiatus off. It’s never been a conventional show — again, like Twin Peaks — and Marling and Batmanglij have shown they can really pull off some very out-there ideas. Stranger things have happened.