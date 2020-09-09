Brie Larson Reportedly Eyeing A Role In The Mandalorian

Brie Larson has never exactly hidden the fact that she’s a massive Star Wars fan, and even revealed that she’d unsuccessfully auditioned for a role in the recent Sequel Trilogy before she ended up joining another major Disney franchise as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain Marvel.

The 30 year-old has been heavily linked to an appearance in a galaxy far, far away in recent months, and has unsurprisingly found herself touted as one of the top contenders to lead Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige’s in-development Star Wars project. She was even said to be up for the role of Ahsoka Tano before Rosario Dawson was cast for the fan favorite animated character’s live-action debut in The Mandalorian.

Having missed out on countless franchises earlier in her career, if the Academy Award winner wants in on Star Wars then she’ll most likely be granted her wish, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that initially told us Ahsoka would be appearing in the second season of the show months before Dawson’s casting was announced – that Larson wants to get involved in The Mandalorian.

According to our intel, Disney are keen to find a place for her in the franchise, and as a huge fan of Mando and Baby Yoda’s ongoing adventures, a role on the small screen has been discussed behind the scenes. While it isn’t clear who she could end up playing, and it might very well end up being a fleeting cameo along the lines of how Taika Waititi, Jason Sudeikis, Jon Favreau, Ming-Na Wen and Mark Hamill appeared in the first batch of episodes, it could also turn out to be something a lot more substantial if it ends up happening. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.