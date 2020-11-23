Brie Larson Reportedly Wants To Do A Zelda Spinoff On Netflix

With the likes of Detective Pikachu and Sonic The Hedgehog finally proving that video game adaptations can, in actual fact, be financially and critically successful, it seems as if everybody now wants a piece of the lucrative pie.

Mortal Kombat, Uncharted and Resident Evil are all set to get feature-length films in 2021 and beyond, and that’s not even mentioning the realms of TV and streaming platforms. HBO’s series based on Naughty Dog’s acclaimed The Last of Us has recently been confirmed to be in the works and Netflix, seemingly desiring to establish itself as the go-to venue for video game fan service, has a laundry list’s length of projects in development. Some of these, though, including a film based on Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda, have yet to be announced in any official capacity, which has led to much speculation and discussion about what they could involve.

Following on from claims that Brie Larson, an avid gamer herself, has registered interest in playing the titular princess in an adaptation for the streaming site, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us a Witcher prequel is in the works and Extraction is getting a sequel, both of which were correct – that the actress would also like to develop her own spinoff show centered around Hyrule’s monarch-to-be. Presumably, such an offshoot would be set in the same continuity as that of Netflix’s Legend of Zelda movie, which itself is said to be inspired by the events of Twilight Princess and Breath of the Wild.

As always, we’ll just have to wait and see what comes of the above, but in the meantime, fans interested in learning more can head over here for everything we know so far about the property’s upcoming live-action debut.