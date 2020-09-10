New BTS Logo For The Mandalorian Season 2 Features Baby Yoda

The Mandalorian season 2 is officially landing on October 30th and I can’t wait. Expectations are sky high after the first season knocked it out of the park as the best live-action Star Wars project we’d seen in ages. Even better, the second run finished filming just before the COVID-19 lockdowns hit, meaning that unlike many other Disney+ shows, there aren’t going to be any delays.

Now, to get us a bit more excited, ILM Animation Director Hal Hickel has shared a new in-house logo for the second season, which features everyone’s favorite adorable space gremlin Baby Yoda, who will no doubt become the focus of a marketing blitz this holiday season (Disney are certainly not going to drop the ball on merchandise twice).

Of course, there’s a hell of a lot to look forward to in The Mandalorian season 2. For one, we’re going to get Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon wielding the darksaber, in addition to Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Terminator and Aliens star Michael Biehn as a mysterious bounty hunter and – most excitingly of all – Temuera Morrison clawing his way out of the Sarlacc and into Boba Fett’s armor.

Beyond all that, I’m invested in seeing how the unlikely pair’s relationship develops and how Baby Yoda’s sometimes scary Force powers will continue to evolve. I’m also really excited for the guest stars, though I hope they don’t distract too much from the core journey of the leads.

In any case, with everything on schedule and the release date confirmed, can it really be too long before the trailer lands? Probably not, given that The Mandalorian season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on October 30th, but as of yet, we don’t know when we’ll get the first preview.