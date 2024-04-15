‘Chicago Fire’ season 12 episode 10 release date and time, confirmed

There’s no stopping the One Chicago universe, but now and again it does need to pause for breath. Producer Dick Wolf managed to create a new procedural franchise to rival the Law & Order universe with the birth of the never-ending, ever-growing Chicago series, which began back in 2012 with Chicago Fire.

While Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med are incredibly popular series in their own right, Chicago Fire is arguably still the most beloved by audiences, which is why so many NBC viewers are getting antsy at the change in the show’s release schedule. After debuting its twelfth season back in January and running smoothly for the next nine weeks, Chicago Fire failed to deliver a new episode on schedule on April 10, leaving fans concerned about when it was coming back.

The good news? We know the answer. The bad news? Prepare for a few more weeks of reruns.

When will Chicago Fire season 12 return from hiatus?

Along with the rest of the One Chicago shows, Chicago Fire is taking the rest of April off and its regular timeslot will be filled by reruns of old episodes. The reason behind the hiatus is likely an attempt to simply pad out the schedules.

Due to all the production problems caused by the dual Hollywood strikes last year, Chicago Fire and its compatriots had their typical 22-season order reduced to 13 for 2024, so NBC is presumably just trying to spread the contracted content out for as long as possible. Don’t worry, though, the already-confirmed season 13 should have the typical number of episodes once it premieres this fall.

Chicago Fire will return to NBC for season 12, episode 10 on May 1 at 9 pm ET. What’s more, we’ve been assured that the show will then run interrupted through its season finale, so you can rest assured that your regular weekly visits to Firehouse 51 — whose staff is looking a little different these days — will recommence before you know it.

