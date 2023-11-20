‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12 release window, cast, plot, and more

After lots of speculation (and a long break thanks to the SAG-AFTRA strike), fans of Chicago Fire are still waiting on some solid news regarding the return of the show.

While we know for a fact that it will be coming back to NBC, the series (part of the One Chicago universe, which also includes the spin-offs Chicago Med and Chicago PD) is still in limbo when it comes to a specific air date. There are also several questions about its cast and storylines to be addressed. Add in the fact we’re yet to see a trailer or official announcement from the crew and showrunners, and we’re left with nothing but speculation.

With that said, there have been some cast updates, including the return of Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide after she took a temporary hiatus from the show earlier on in the year to deal with some personal issues.

If you’re an avid fan of Casey and co. and want to get up to date with all the latest gossip, then check out our overview of Chicago Fire season 12, including its release window, cast, plot, and more!

When will season 12 of Chicago Fire be released?

Image via NBC

As you might expect given the recent writer and actor strikes, a lot of network schedules are up in the air. However, there is some solid good news about Chicago Fire (and its spin-offs PD and Med): all of these excellent shows are definitely set to return in 2024. This also means the potential for more crossovers, which fans are always happy about if social media is anything to go by.

However, there has been a long wait given that Season 12 was greenlit in April 2023. Given the history of the show, that meant it was likely planned to air in the fall of 2023 as most procedurals do, but the strikes caused it to be pushed back. This will be frustrating for fans, as the season 11 ending left them with plenty of cliffhangers, most notably the outcome of Mouch being shot.

As it is, an actual date for the release of season 12 hasn’t been confirmed. An educated guess would place it somewhere in early 2024, although there’s every chance watchers will have to wait until spring. However, as we’ve seen with other productions, the end of the strikes has led to some great work being pumped out quickly, so there’s a chance fans will only have to wait a few months to get the latest season on their screens.

Chicago Fire season 12 cast

Image via NBC

The majority of the season 11 cast will return in season 12 but, as we know from previous seasons, the writers aren’t precious when it comes to killing off or getting rid of certain characters.

One such actor who might not be returning is Christian Stolte, who plays Mouch. Mouch was seen to be recovering relatively well from a gunshot wound in the season 11 finale, only for Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann to see him suddenly flatline in hospital. This happened alongside a disturbing amount of blood beginning to soak through his blanket. There’s every chance he’ll survive, but equally, he could be gone, leaving a big hole in the cast.

To counterbalance that Taylor Kinney is definitely returning as Kelly after her leave of absence. Another potential returner is Jesse Spencer as Casey, the former fire chief who was written out for most of 11 as his character moved to Oregon at the end of the previous season. However, Casey couldn’t help but come back to the Windy City, and his season 11 arc ended with him proposing to Brett (a request that was left unanswered, giving viewers another cliffhanger to deal with).

In addition to Casey and Kelly returning, the following cast members are also sure to be in season 12:

David Eigenberg as Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann

Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz

Miranda Rae Mayo as Lt Stella Kidd

Kara Killmer’s return as Sylvie Brett

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo

Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter

Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami

No new names have been announced as additions to the cast, but given how little information there is about season 12 right now, you can never say never to there being new faces in the cast.

What will the major plotlines be in Chicago Fire season 12?

Image via NBC

Season 11 left plenty of room for the writers to explore various facets of the show, so it’s hard to say for sure what they’ll dive into and what will be left behind. Mouch’s health, Kelly’s return, and the potential engagement between Brett and Casey are three major stories that will definitely be looked into. Obviously, there’ll also be lots of high-octane, tense fire rescues as the team in Firehouse 51 continue to do their jobs even as their personal lives are hit by turmoil.

In terms of Brett and Casey, we could either see both appearing over the course of the season, or Brett could be ripped away to live in Oregon with his former lover. And, with regards to Mouch, although he’s a fan favorite he was also one of the older, more experienced first responders, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him pull through and then retire. This could also affect Darren Ritter’s place in Firehouse 51, as he only got their thanks to Mouch’s recommendation.

We’ll update this article with firm news of Chicago Fire season 12’s release date the moment it’s announced.