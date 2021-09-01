Chloe Bennet Thanks Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Fans For Support Amid Calls For MCU Return

Chloe Bennet has given a shout-out to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. diehards who are campaigning to get Marvel to bring her popular character Quake back into the MCU. Since the ABC series wrapped up last year – in fact, for a long time before it, too – fans have felt that Bennet’s Daisy Johnson would be a great addition to the mainstream Marvel universe. To date, nothing is officially confirmed but the actress wants her fans to know she appreciates the support and love.

Bennet thanked her followers in a tweet this Wednesday, saying: “yo, to the shield ride or dies, i love you guys. i see all the support and continuous love, and you’re just the best.”

yo, to the shield ride or dies, i love you guys. i see all the support and continuous love, and you’re just the best. 🥺❤️‍🩹🥰 — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) September 1, 2021

Not so long ago, seeing Quake outside of AoS seemed like a pipedream, but with the expansion of the franchise on Disney Plus, it’s become a lot more realistic. For one, rumors have persisted that she could show up in the Secret Invasion TV series. For a while there, it seemed Bennet’s commitments to The CW’s Powerpuff Girls reboot would keep her busy, but she recently dropped out of the show due to “scheduling conflicts”. Not only does this leave the star free to return to the MCU, the reasoning behind the move suggests she could already have a Marvel project lined up.

At the moments, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is living on through Clark Gregg, who just reprised Phil Coulson in the What If…? animated series. Intriguingly, Gregg has also been linked to Secret Invasion, indicating that it could feature a S.H.I.E.L.D. reunion. After all, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury will be the show’s lead and he cameod in AoS back in its season 1 finale.

But all we can say for sure for now is that Bennet is touched by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fans keeping Quake alive. We just have to hope that Marvel has been paying attention, too.