Chloe Bennet’s Powerpuff Girls Exit May Spell Good News For Quake’s MCU Return

Chloe Bennet’s turn as Daisy Johnson AKA Quake made her not just one of the most popular Marvel television characters, but one of those that fans are most eager to see return to the MCU. Seeing as the end of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. teased further adventures for the heroine, there has been much speculation that Bennet could land a role in an upcoming Disney Plus series. However, the actress’ casting in The CW’s Powerpuff Girls live-action reboot seemingly crushed those dreams.

Except the door is now once again open for more of Quake in the near-future. Powerpuff, as the series is titled, has been sent back to the drawing board after the network disapproved of its pilot. While Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault are still attached as Bubbles and Buttercup, its next incarnation won’t include Bennet, with the star revealed to have bowed out as Blossom due to “scheduling conflicts.”

This is intriguing, however, as Bennet doesn’t currently have any confirmed upcoming projects. Given the rumors, this can’t help but fuel the notion that she’s secretly closed a deal with Marvel Studios to return as Daisy. It’s previously been claimed that she may have a role in Secret Invasion. Well, her old AoS co-star Clark Gregg has also recently been linked with the Samuel L. Jackson-fronted show, so that could mean something or it might not. It’s likewise been rumored that Daisy could be retconned as a mutant instead of an Inhuman if she does comes back.

Even if these scheduling conflicts aren’t Marvel-related, Bennet exiting Powerpuff can only be a positive when it comes to a potential return for Quake. Being tied down to a demanding, full-time TV series would’ve certainly limited Bennet’s chances of popping up in a Disney Plus production. Having backed out of the series, which is set to resume filming this fall, Bennet is now ostensibly freer to board the Marvel train again.