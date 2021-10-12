Chucky Creator Don Mancini Shares His Ideas On A Chucky And Freddy Krueger Crossover

Chucky creator Don Mancini shared during a recent interview with ComicBook his ideal crossover while promoting the series.

The show, scheduled to air on Tuesday, continues Child Play’s seventh installment, 2017’s Cult of Chucky. It picks up after the Good Guy doll, who is possessed by the soul of serial killer Charles Lee Ray, is placed for sale in a suburban town.

In Mancini’s virtual appearance on Oct. 11th, he disclosed how he would love to join the forces of Chucky with Nightmare on Elm Street‘s Freddy Krueger. Kruger is the spirit of a serial killer who uses his razor-gloved hands to kill his victims in their sleep, which causes their death in real life. Mancini said, while mentioning how he’s possibly pitched the idea in the past:

“Well, it’s on my mind and it’s something that I would enjoy doing, specifically with Freddy. I mean, I’ve long talked about a Freddy vs Chucky movie and I have a specific idea for it and I may have pitched it publicly, I can’t remember. But I’m into the idea of that. The thing is it’s different studios and people just generally don’t want to go there, but if anyone wants to go there, I’m on board doing that.”

Mancini added that he wanted to bring the notorious characters together because of the potential relationship the pair can develop due to their communication skills.

“I think Freddy and Chucky together could be great…Because they’re both, well, they both talk. So there’s that, they can have a relationship. And that’s my interest in it, is the relationship between those characters and what that would be. I think that’s really fun to contemplate.”

Chucky, the 10 part series, is set to kick off its initial run later today. If you’re curious where Mancini will take the long-running horror franchise next, it’s very possible that fans could one day see the murderous doll wind up in space. No, we’re not kidding.