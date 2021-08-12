Chucky TV Series Has Officially Wrapped Production

Chucky is returning to our screens this fall for his own self-titled TV series. Following MGM rebooting the Child’s Play film series back in 2019, creator Don Mancini is continuing the storyline of the original movies in Chucky, which will see Brad Dourif reprise his role as the killer doll. Ahead of its arrival on Syfy later this year, production has now officially wrapped on its six-part debut season.

Mancini confirmed the news on Wednesday by sharing a shot of a clapperboard on social media. “THAT’S A WRAP!” he wrote in his caption. “Chucky wants to honest the f-ck thank everyone, in front of and behind the camera, on this f-cking momentous occasion…”

THAT’S A WRAP! Chucky wants to honest the fuck thank everyone, in front of and behind the camera, on this fucking momentous occasion… pic.twitter.com/ZdUCK5fs8N — Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) August 11, 2021

Jennifer Tilly is likewise returning to the franchise as Chucky’s bride, Tiffany Valentine, and the actress also confirmed filming was done with her own sneak peek at the series. “That’s a wrap,” she shared on Twitter, along with a shot of herself in costume.

Three more familiar faces from the franchise’s past have also been confirmed to feature in the TV show. Namely, Alex Vincent is once again back as Andy Barclay, a role he first played in 1988’s Child’s Play, while Fiona Dourif is reprising Nica Pierce—the protagonist of both Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky. Christine Elise is likewise on board as Kyle, a role she originated in Child’s Play 2 and then returned to in Cult.

The fresh cast is led by Zakary Arthur as Jake Wheeler, a shy kid who happens to find an old Good Guy doll at a yard sale, and Final Destination‘s Devon Sawa in a dual role as Logan and Lucas Wheeler. The show is also expected to reveal the secret origins of Charles Lee Ray and explain what turned him into a serial murderer in the first place.

With Mancini showrunning alongside Channel Zero‘s Nick Antosca, Chucky is set to premiere on both Syfy and USA Network from Oct. 12, 2021.