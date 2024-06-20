‘Claim To Fame’ season 3 release date, trailer, relatives, and more

ABC’s hit reality competition, Claim to Fame, is gearing up for its highly anticipated third season. Fans of the show are eager to see what new twists and turns will unfold, as a fresh batch of celebrity relatives step into the spotlight. Here’s everything we know so far about Claim to Fame season 3, including the upcoming lineup of contestants.

What is Claim to Fame?

Claim to Fame is a reality competition series where 12 contestants, each related to a famous celebrity, live together and compete to uncover each other’s secret familial connections. The catch however, is that they must keep their own relative’s identity hidden. The show combines strategic challenges with personal revelations, as contestants vie for the $100,000 cash prizes, as well as the title of the ultimate secret keeper.

Each week, the contestants participate in challenges and face elimination rounds, and the contestant who fails to correctly identify another’s celebrity relative is at risk of being sent home. Season 1 was won by Loreal Chanel Palmer, who turned out to be Keke Palmer’s sister, and season 2 was won by Gabriel Cannon, Nick Cannon’s brother.

On May 3, 2024, ABC announced that Claim to Fame season 3 was on its way. Season 1 premiered in July 2022, and season 2 followed suit in June 2023. The third bout will also be following suit in the traditional mid-year release. According to an Instagram post by ABC, the new season will premiere on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at 9 p.m. EDT. The caption read: “The stars (relatives) have aligned. #ClaimtoFame will be back for another season Wednesday, July 10 on ABC and Stream on Hulu!”

Has a trailer been released?

While there isn’t an official trailer for season 3 just yet, a promo video was released on June 7, 2024. The promo offered sneak peeks of the contestants and hints as to who their celebrity relatives may be. However, Claim to Fame’s season 3 trailer will most likely be released a few weeks before the season premiere. Keep an eye on ABC’s official social media channels for the latest updates and the much-anticipated first look at what’s to come.

What to expect: contestants, relatives, and hosts

One of the most exciting aspects of Claim to Fame is the mystery surrounding the contestants. While the identities of the season 3 contestants remain under wraps, it’s expected that the lineup will include relatives of a mix of celebrities. Past seasons have featured relatives of well-known figures like Zendaya, Chuck Norris, and Simone Biles. Based on the teaser released, and hints dropped, fans can expect to see the relatives of an athlete, an Oscar winner, and an icon.

Kevin and Franklin Jonas have successfully hosted the first two seasons, and their charm and humor is always a major highlight on the show. The famous duo will be returning to host this new season of Claim to Fame. Their playful banter and genuine interactions with the contestants have become a hallmark of the series, adding to its appeal.

