‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 debuts to massive numbers on Netflix

The rise of Cobra Kai has been quite something to behold, with The Karate Kid spinoff originally beginning life as a YouTube original, before Netflix swooped in to scoop up the distribution rights.

These days, the wonderfully cheesy martial arts drama is one of the platform’s biggest and most popular shows, one that shows no signs of slowing down in terms of either popularity, or the massive viewing numbers it draws in. Season 4 debuted on December 31, and in less than a week it managed to rack up 120 million hours streamed.

The Witcher‘s second run of episodes is miles behind in second with 94 million hours, although Geralt of Rivia’s latest batch of monster-slaying adventures did get a two-week head start on Johnny Lawrence, Daniel LaRusso and the rest of the gang.

Critics and audiences alike have been raving about the return of Cobra Kai, and the series hasn’t lost any of the momentum that’s seen it become a full-fledged cultural phenomenon since first upping sticks and migrating to Netflix. The showrunners have plans for at least two more seasons if not more, so fans can sleep easy in the knowledge that the show’s presence on the small screen is to be a recurring annual event for at least a little while longer.