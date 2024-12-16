Could Rachel Recchia and Jonathon Johnson be an item? Bachelor Nation weighs in on the unlikely duo following THAT moment at Jenn Tran’s birthday bash

Jenn Tran‘s birthday bash was filled with tons of familiar faces. With seemingly all of Bachelor Nation in attendance — as well as the Dancing With the Stars season 33 cast and crew — it looks like a fellow former Bachelorette, Katie Thurston, was playing matchmaker all night long, shipping a certain Bachelor and Bachelorette alum. Needless to say, we are obsessed…

For those who need a refresher, Jenn celebrated her 27th birthday in the most epic way imaginable, bringing together Bachelor, Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and Dancing With the Stars alumni — as well as other reality television personalities — for a party packed with fun and friendship.

As far as Bachelor Nation goes, Genevieve Parisi, Lea Cayanan, Justin Glaze, Joey Graziadei, Tanner Courtad and more were in attendance. Additionally, two of the most notable guests from Bachelor Nation were her ex-boyfriends, Jonathon Johnson and Austin Ott, who shared a silly TikTok video from the function. After all, they are both social media sensations!

While Austin and Jonathon are definitely easy on the eyes, all attention was turned towards a fellow former Bachelorette, Rachel Recchia, and Jonathon instead, with Katie shipping the pair via social media.

“These two in [Bachelor in Paradise]?” Katie wrote in a poll — shared via her Instagram story — with the answers being “yes” or “also yes.” How hilarious is that?

Needless to say, fans of the Bachelor franchise totally agree with Katie, also shipping the pair via Reddit:

“Oh they’d be cute together.” “Or they can date… now… in real life.”

For those who are unfamiliar, Rachel was the runner-up on The Bachelor season 26, fighting for the heart of Clayton Echard. After their devastating split, she and Gabby Windey (who was also brutally dumped by Clayton) were selected as the leads of The Bachelorette season 19 — where she got engaged to Tino Franco come finale night — but unfortunately, she still found herself unlucky in love. Unfortunately, third time was not the charm for the Florida native either, pursuing relationships with Brayden Bowers, Tanner Courtad, and more on Bachelor in Paradise season 9, but still leaving the show single. Poor Rachel!

On the other hand, Jonathon was the third-place finisher on The Bachelorette season 21, fighting for the heart of the birthday girl herself. Although was eliminated just shy of finale night — falling short to Devin Strader and Marcus Shoberg — he and Jenn seemingly pursued a post-show relationship after her engagement with Devin infamously fell through. Well, that is before Jenn started dating her professional dance partner from Dancing With the Stars season 33, Sasha Farber.

Jonathon has already agreed to stay single until Bachelor in Paradise rolls around, but who knows, will his eyes be locked on Rachel as soon as he hits the beach?

To see if anything unfolds beforehand, it is safe to say we will be keeping up with both parties on social media. Additionally, to see any further updates regarding Bachelor in Paradise season 10 — coming to our television screens in 2025 — it is safe to say we will be keeping up with the Bachelor franchise on social media as well.

