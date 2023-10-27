Could ‘XO, Kitty’ return for season 2?

Of all the series cancelled by Netflix, please don't let this be one of them.

One of Netflix’s latest rom-com series is a welcoming surprise to the genre after the success of its original trilogy To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Promising to bring a fun and convoluted new show to the table, Netflix thankfully succeeded in its attempt to keep XO, Kitty faithful to its initial installments and successfully grabbed a legion of fans who were engrossed in the story of Kitty and her pursuit for true love.

Comprised of 10 episodes, this show introduces a slice-of-life story about Lara Jean Covey’s little sister, Kitty (Anna Cathcart), who moves from Portland to the Korean Independent School of Seoul, her late mother’s alma mater. In hopes of surprising her long-distance boyfriend, Dae (Minyeong Choi), Kitty shows up at the school unannounced. From then on out, everything goes downhill and the drama just keeps coming, while still maintaining the easygoing comedy that we all know and love.

Amid all the palpable sense of tension among the 2023 Hollywood strikes, could XO, Kitty still return for a second season?

Will XO, Kitty have a season 2?

After the convoluted season finale where Kitty and Dae break up, followed by Kitty developing feelings for Yuri, and Min Ho admitting he’s in love with Kitty (oof, we know, that was a lot), we’re naturally left in need of answers — fast. Thankfully, after an anxious wait, we finally have answers about season two.

XO, Kitty was officially renewed for a second season on June 14, after just under a month of waiting. We’ll see the second season crop up on Netflix within the next few years, but the complications of the WGA strike initially slowed its production down, meaning we could have a longer wait ahead of us.

The WGA strike has concluded, but the SAG-AFTRA strike is still going on, leaving the future of almost every single show currently airing on television quite uncertain — especially if they belong to Netflix. There is no telling when this strike will end, with many members validly expressing that they would rather stay on strike than take an unfair deal. This means that production will most likely not begin until 2024 at the earliest, so a 2025 release date is most probable.

The giant platform’s infamous axing spree continues as they cancel every single show imaginable, but it seems XO, Kitty is an exception. Perhaps this is because it diverges from the theme that Netflix continues to scrap.