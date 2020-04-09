Crisis On Infinite Earths Writer Says There’s An Easter Egg That No One Caught

It’s fair to say that most of the references and Easter Eggs in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” have been discovered since The CW event aired, while we’ve also learnt a lot about what might have been for the episodes. With the special currently being run again during the lockdown though, fans might spot some additional moments that were missed the first time around. However, according to The Flash writer Sterling Gates, there is one Easter Egg that no one’s spotted yet.

Gates, who’s an executive story editor on The Flash and co-wrote part three of the “Crisis,” revealed today on Twitter that his favorite reference hasn’t been picked up.

Also, no one has found my favorite DC Easter Egg yet.

Mwa-ha-ha-ha… #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths https://t.co/A9bF7rgSVs — Sterling Gates (@sterlinggates) April 9, 2020

It’s difficult to tell what that might be, given the sheer amount of attention paid to “Crisis” since its premiere. Given that Gates wrote the third installment, part of The Flash, perhaps there was something in that episode that we didn’t catch the first time?

In the episode, we get some great throwbacks to DC film and television history, most notably through John Wesley Shipp’s Earth-90 Flash, as well as the introduction of Black Lightning into the Arrowverse proper. One potential candidate is the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it reference to Watchmen, which occurs when Tom Ellis’s Lucifer meets John Constantine. We also get mentions of the All-Star Squadron, a spinoff from the Justice Society of America, and a musical cue from the 1978 Superman movie.

Of course, the Easter Egg may not even be in this section of “Crisis,” making it all the more frustrating for anyone trying to guess Gates’ secret. One impressive effort pointed out that “Simone Choi” could be a reference to DC writer Gail Simone, but Gates was quick to deny it, saying:

Not even close!

(Though named for the one and only @GailSimone, who graciously answered my random Ryan Choi emails last summer. [Hi, Gail!]) https://t.co/swlUAf2f56 — Sterling Gates (@sterlinggates) April 9, 2020

So for now, or at least until Gates breaks and tells us, we’ll just have to rewatch “Crisis on Infinite Earths” to try and spot the elusive Easter Egg.

Tell us, though, are there any references that you caught but haven’t been picked up elsewhere? As always, share your thoughts in the comments section down below.