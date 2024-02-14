‘CSI: Vegas’ season 3 release date, trailer, cast, and more

No one does it quite like the 'CSI' franchise.

The CSI franchise boasts a full five separate iterations, providing fans with the opportunity to enjoy the surprisingly engaging lives of their favorite Crime Scene Investigators across a number of U.S. cities. The very first iteration, simply titled CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, debuted all the way back in 2000, and the franchise’s most recent entry, CSI: Vegas, serves as a followup to that longstanding favorite.

The original CSI concluded a 15 year run in 2015, and just over a half-decade later — in 2021 — CSI: Vegas arrived to continue the story. Initially intended as a limited series that would serve as an epilogue, the show was popular enough to prompt a renewal. Season 2 bulked up its episode count from season 1’s ten to a much more respectable 21, and in the process prompted yet another renewal. Fans know a third season of the show is in development, but further details about the incoming season are still a mystery.

The third season of CSI: Vegas started development in mid-2023 and teased a release date early in 2024. CBS is sticking to its promises, after confirming the season’s official release date as Feb. 18, 2024. That’s when the fresh season will officially debut over on CBS, putting out the Brad Haiken-directed debut, titled “The Reaper.”

Following episodes are slated to release weekly on Sundays, shifting from the program’s typical release schedule. Previous seasons of CSI: Vegas released episodes in the middle of the week, and the shift to the more lucrative weekend slot could see season 3 emerge as the show’s most successful so far.

How many episodes are in season 3 of CSI: Vegas?

Season 2 of CSI: Vegas sported a nice respectable number of episodes, totaling out to more than twenty. That followed season 1’s far more meager selection of episodes, which aligned with the show’s initial aim of being a limited series, but still — ten episodes feels bare compared to 21.

Fans are set to experience a familiar disappointment with season 3, which — like season 1 — is set to sport only ten episodes. It will feel painfully short to fans who enjoyed the much lengthier season 2, but ten episodes are certainly better than none.

CSI: Vegas returning cast

Image via CBS

Several fan-favorite cast members are set to make a return with CSI: Vegas‘ early 2024 season 3 debut, including longstanding CSI staple Marg Helgenberger, who’s played Catherine Willows on and off since the franchise debuted in 2000. Her return is among the most exciting, but she’ll be joined by a lineup of similarly popular stars.

Those stars include Paula Newsome, who’s returning as as Maxine Roby, Matt Lauria, headed back as Joshua Folsom, and Mandeep Dhillon as Ahalya Rajan. A slew of supporting cast members are also headed back to bolster the main cast, including Robert Curtis Brown, Sarah Gilman, and Kat Foster, and season 3 will introduce the talented Reggie Lee as Undersheriff Zhao.