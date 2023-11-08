All Taylor Swift TV and Film Performances, Ranked

Amid the buzz surrounding Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film, it’s essential to note that this isn’t her first taste of the cinematic world. Swift’s journey into film and TV has been an evolution, showcasing her artistic growth. Her impressive list of credits spans three feature-length concert films, standout cameo roles, and introspective documentaries like Miss Americana (2020) that offer a window into her life as an emerging artist. Let’s take a look at some of those top cinematic performances.

10. Valentine’s Day (2010)

Image source via Warner Bros.

Taylor Swift’s feature film debut in Valentine’s Day was a significant moment in her career. The romantic comedy showcased her strength as an artist. While the film received mixed reviews, Swift’s performance as Felicia, a high school student in love, marked her entry into the world of acting. Her presence on screen brought a youthful charm to the movie. Swift’s success as a musician undoubtedly influenced her ability to connect with the audience, making her character relatable to a wide range of viewers.

9. The Giver (2014)

Image source via The Weinstein Company

In The Giver, Taylor Swift took on the role of Rosemary, a character central to the storyline. This science fiction film, based on Lois Lowry’s novel, allowed Swift to explore a more serious and complex character. While her role was relatively small, her performance added depth to the narrative, showcasing her acting potential beyond her music career. The Giver demonstrated Swift’s willingness to tackle challenging roles and hinted at her future growth as an actress.

8. The Lorax (2012)

Image source via Universal Pictures

In The Lorax, an animated environmental fable, Taylor Swift lent her voice to the character Audrey, demonstrating her ability to bring animated characters to life. Her contribution to the film was well-received, and her vocal performance added a layer of charm and authenticity to the character. While not physically present on screen, Swift’s voice acting was essential in connecting with the audience and making the story engaging. This role allowed her to engage with a younger audience and showcased her adaptability in various forms of entertainment.

7. Cats (2019)

Image source via Universal Pictures

Swift’s participation in Cats demonstrated her commitment to exploring different artistic mediums, from music to acting. It was a testament to her willingness to take on diverse roles and challenges. While opinions about the film may vary, Taylor Swift’s involvement undoubtedly added a touch of star power to the production and further solidified her presence in the world of film and entertainment. Her fans eagerly anticipated her performance, and her involvement in a beloved and iconic musical brought excitement and intrigue to the project.

6. CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2009)

Image source via CBS

In her guest role in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Taylor Swift portrayed a troubled teenager, Haley Jones. The episode allowed her to delve into a more dramatic and complex character. Her performance was well-received, proving that she could handle emotionally challenging roles. This appearance on a popular TV series marked one of her earliest forays into acting, and it opened doors to more opportunities in the entertainment industry.

5. Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)

Image source via Walt Disney Studios

While only appearing briefly as herself in Hannah Montana: The Movie, Taylor Swift’s cameo was a notable moment in her career. Her presence in the film added a touch of authenticity to the story, as she was already an established star in the music industry. This cameo highlighted her prominence and the respect she had garnered within the entertainment world, even beyond her music career. It showcased her ability to seamlessly transition between music and acting, all while retaining her genuine and relatable persona.

4. Saturday Night Live (SNL) (2009, 2013)

Image source via NBC

Taylor Swift’s multiple appearances on Saturday Night Live allowed her the challenge of being both a host and musical guest. SNL is a platform that demands a range of comedic and dramatic skills, and Swift’s performances were met with acclaim. Her presence on the show was a testament to her wide-reaching appeal.

3. The Great Gatsby (2013)

Image source via Warner Bros.

In Baz Luhrmann’s adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic novel, Taylor Swift made a cameo appearance as a character named Zeldi. While her role was brief, it added a touch of glamour and intrigue to the film. Her presence in this high-profile project highlighted her ability to seamlessly blend into a star-studded cast and contribute to the film’s overall appeal. The Great Gatsby appearance showcased her potential in a visually stunning and critically acclaimed film, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

2. Amsterdam (2022)

Image source via 20th Century Studios

In 2022, Swift took on a brief role in Amsterdam, an ensemble film directed by David O. Russell. The movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington. Her participation in a film like Amsterdam underlines her commitment to expanding her horizons and taking on new challenges. It’s a reminder of her potential to make a lasting impact in the world of acting, just as she has done in the music industry.

1. New Girl (2013)

Image source via 20th Century Studios

Taylor Swift’s guest appearance on the popular TV series New Girl showcased her comedic side and charm. Her role as Elaine was a delightful addition to the show, and her chemistry with the cast was evident. It demonstrated her willingness to expand as an entertainer and her ability to bring humor and charisma to her characters. Her appearance on New Girl was well-received, solidifying her presence in the world of television.