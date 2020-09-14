The CW’s Reportedly Trying To Convince WB To Let Them Do A Batman Show

Warner Bros. are content to frequently reboot Batman for the big screen, but they’re a lot more reluctant to see one of their marquee names appear in a live-action TV series. There’ve been countless shows tangentially related to the Dark Knight over the years, but the character hasn’t been the main draw of a small screen exclusive since Adam West wrapped up his run in 1968.

The Caped Crusader was briefly glimpsed in 2002’s forgotten Birds of Prey, was referenced in short-lived sitcom Powerless, looms in the background of Titans and is reported to make fleeting appearances in the upcoming HBO Max project focusing on the Gotham City Police Department. Meanwhile, Gotham ran for five seasons but didn’t reveal Batman until the very last scene of the finale, and though he definitely exists in the Arrowverse, The CW has been limited in regards to what they can do with the character.

Even Alfred got his own TV show before his charge did, but that could soon change, as we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us that both a Green Lantern and Justice League Dark series are coming to HBO Max – that The CW are hoping to get a Dark Knight project of their own off the ground.

According to our intel, the network are pushing Warner Bros. for the chance to develop a Batman series as part of the Arrowverse, with current plans pointing towards the role being filled by Warren Christie, who was seen as Bruce Wayne/Tommy Elliot in the season 1 finale of Batwoman. Nothing else is known at this early stage, and it may not even happen, but we’re told it’s something the network would certainly like to do.

Despite The CW’s determination, however, and fans hoping for years that Batman would eventually suit up and become a full-time member of the shared universe, it seems the studio aren’t yet entirely sold on the idea when they have Robert Pattinson, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck all playing the role at the same time in the DCEU. But with any luck, maybe they’ll budge and we’ll get to see the Caped Crusader headline his own project on The CW.