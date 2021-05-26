The CW Reportedly Wants Dwayne Johnson To Cameo In Arrowverse

Dwayne Johnson might be the biggest movie star on the planet, but he’s hardly a stranger to the world of television, dating back over a quarter of a century where he’d make weekly appearances on WWE programming during his professional wrestling days, even playing his own father in an episode of That ’70s Show and showing up in Star Trek: Voyager as well.

Since leaving the squared circle behind, Johnson has continued to be a regular presence on the small screen in projects as eclectic as Hannah Montana, Family Guy and Transformers: Prime, while he co-created, executive produced and hosted competition series The Hero and The Titan Games, along with reality show Wake Up Call. If that still wasn’t enough, he also headlined HBO’s popular Ballers for 5 seasons and 47 episodes as Spencer Strasmore, and will again be seen reprising his role as a semi-fictionalized version of himself in season 2 of NBC’s autobiographical sitcom Young Rock.

The point is, despite his preference for starring almost exclusively in $100 million summer blockbusters that require him to save the world, television has always been a big part of the 49 year-old’s life and career. To that end, insider Daniel Richtman is now offering that The CW want to have him cameo in the Arrowverse as Black Adam, but that’s all the tipster has to say on the matter.

Richtman also said the same about Henry Cavill’s Superman and DCEU heroes in general without giving any more information on those occasions, either, and while Ezra Miller’s Flash set the precedent that the network would no doubt love to follow up on, it would still be a major surprise if Dwayne Johnson was to appear on The CW kitted out in full Black Adam regalia.