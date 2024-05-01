‘Dance Moms’ season 9 release date, confirmed

Five years after its eighth season failed to revive the Dance Moms hype, Abby Lee Miller’s dance company is enjoying a resurgence.

With another season incoming and a reunion bringing the original dancers back together, it almost feels like the mid-2010s again. The series is back in the spotlight, as are many of the young women it made into stars. The incoming ninth season looks prepped to zero in on many of the show’s most dramatic yet, as longtime favorites from the show’s early seasons return to rehash years-old events.

When does season 9 of Dance Moms release?

Dance Moms has seemingly come to a conclusion several times over the years, first in 2017, following the show’s seventh season, and then following the widely-panned eighth season. The first seven seasons of the series largely follow the same lineup of girls (with a few change-ups and additions over the years), but season eight introduced an almost entirely new cast. A few returning favorites enjoyed guest roles, but the girls (and moms) we’d come to know and love over seven seasons of drama were absent.

The season was unpopular enough to seemingly end the franchise for good, but a boon arrived several years later in the form of a ninth, and seemingly (for real this time) final, season. Teasers about a potential season 9 started up months back, and by spring of 2024 fans had confirmation that a ninth season was incoming.

That season is officially upon us, as it preps to release its first episode — a two-hour reunion bringing back many fan-favorite cast members — on May 1, 2024. That tantalizing first episode will be accompanied by episodes 2 – 5, all of which are likewise releasing on May 1. Further episodes will continue to drop throughout May, with episodes 6 – 9 scheduled to release on May 8 and the season’s final two episodes — episodes 10 and 11 — set to follow on May 15.

