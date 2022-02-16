Danielle Brooks shares fierce BTS photo ahead of ‘Peacemaker’ finale

It’s both an exciting and emotional time for DC fans right now as Peacemaker reaches its season finale tomorrow. On the one hand, those who’ve been following the hit HBO Max series are hyped to see how the run will conclude. On the other, it’s sad to know we won’t have any more of the unique superhero comedy show to enjoy after this eighth episode. But, focusing on the positives for a moment, it looks like we’re in for an action-packed ending.

Star Danielle Brooks, who plays Leota Adebayo, has teased her character stepping up to the plate in a big way in episode eight with a fierce new behind-the-scenes photo. “Tomorrow, It’s going down!!” Brooks captioned the shot of her flexing her biceps while wearing a stunt harness in her trailer. “Finale of [Peacemaker],” the actress added. “Time for [Adebayo] to kick some butt!”

Peacemaker creator James Gunn responded to the photo, commenting on Brooks’ “#idostunts” hashtag by replying “And you do them amazingly well!”

And you do them amazingly well! 💥 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 16, 2022

While most of the show’s cast of characters are pulled from the comics, like Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) and Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), Adebayo is an original creation for the DCEU. As revealed in the pilot episode, she’s the daughter of A.R.G.U.S. chief Amanda Waller, although this isn’t something the rest of the 11th Street Kids found out until last week’s penultimate episode.

Having framed Peacemaker as a homicidal nutjob on her mother’s orders, Adebayo has got some making up to do with John Cena’s Chris Smith in the finale. Maybe kicking some alien butterfly butt, as the team endeavors to stop an invasion of the planet, will help to make amends. Don’t miss Peacemaker 1×08 “It’s Cow Or Never” this Thursday on HBO Max. Remember, a second season has yet to be confirmed, but it’s looking likely.