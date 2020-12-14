Daredevil Rumored To Show Up In Future Season Of Moon Knight

Last week’s Disney Investor Day was like a San Diego Comic-Con panel for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Kevin Feige taking to the stage and dropping some serious bombs, solidifying the franchise’s slate for the next several years in the process.

Marvel Studios now have a mind-boggling 25 projects in various stages of development, including thirteen Disney Plus shows. As well as confirming that Tatiana Maslany and Hailee Steinfeld had signed on as She-Hulk and Kate Bishop respectively, something we’ve already known for months, a further five small screen exclusives were announced as well. The Guardians of the Galaxy’s corner of the MCU is set to expand thanks to the Holiday Special and animated spinoff I Am Groot, while Nick Fury’s solo series was revealed as Secret Invasion.

If that wasn’t enough, Don Cheadle will be returning as Rhodey to headline Armor Wars, and If Beale Street Could Talk‘s Dominique Thorne is set for Ironheart‘s Riri Williams. There’s a baker’s dozen of MCU shows in the works, then, but the only one that doesn’t officially have a lead attached is Moon Knight.

Oscar Isaac entered negotiations two months ago to suit up as Marc Spector’s alter ego, but given that he wasn’t part of the Investor Day presentation, talks are presumably still ongoing. However, tipster Mikey Sutton claims that Marvel are planning to draw inspiration from the comic books for the series by having Charlie Cox’s Daredevil appear in a potential second season of Moon Knight.

The nocturnal vigilantes have plenty of history together, of course, and their clash of personalities could make for a hugely interesting dynamic. Much like Isaac, Cox isn’t confirmed for the MCU yet, either, despite being heavily linked with Spider-Man 3, but based on how rapidly the news has been breaking over the last couple of weeks, it shouldn’t be too long until we find out for sure if he’s involved.