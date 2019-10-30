Daredevil Getting Another Season, But It Might Be PG-13

The Marvel fandom has been full of questions about Daredevil since it was cancelled late last year. What will happen next for the franchise? Will it get rebooted? We know that Marvel can’t use the character for another couple of years, but when that time’s up, the good news is that the signs are pointing to the studio continuing the adventures of Charlie Cox’s hornhead in some way. Though exactly how they plan to do so is still up in the air.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Marvel was considering recasting Hawkeye, which we now know to be true, and that Cox was returning to the MCU, which reliable insider Daniel RPK has since corroborated – that Daredevil is definitely getting another season. However, given that the studio can’t start working on it just yet, it’s unclear what form it would take. One option though is that it could end up on Disney Plus, which would mean it’d be gifted a much larger budget. On the other hand, though, it would also have to be PG-13.

Another option, as has been reported before, is that it could end up on either FX or Hulu. This would mean that it’d likely be more in tune with previous seasons, possessing a smaller budget but a mature rating. Either way, we’re told that it might not be specifically branded as Daredevil season 4, even though it would still pick up some story threads from season 3.

It's Back To Basics For Matt Murdock In New Daredevil Season 3 Photos 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

To help clarify the direction Marvel might go in, our sources used the example that it could be like The Suicide Squad, which DC is labelling as a reboot even though it’s really more of a sequel. So, we can infer that the slate wouldn’t be wiped clean, but that the studio would still relaunch it in some shape or form so it wouldn’t feel like a rehash of what Netflix already did.

From what else we’re hearing, Cox – who could also show up in the movies – will return, alongside Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin and likely other prominent supporting players like Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson) and Wilson Bethel (Bullseye).

It’s still early days yet so we don’t know much more than that, but tell us, which of these two options for Daredevil season 4 would you prefer? Sound off in the comments section down below.