Dark City and The Crow Director Alex Proyas Reveals A Dark City Series Is In The Works

Australian Director Alex Proyas, known for films including The Crow, Dark City, I, Robot, and Gods of Egypt, announced a Dark City series is in the works during a Q&A discussion about his new short film, Mask of the Evil Apparition which is based in the Dark City universe.

“…We’re developing a series, a Dark City series which we’re in the very early stages [of] but I’m having to reanalyze in order to construct a new story,” Proyas said during the panel. “I’m having to go back and kind of jog my memory as to what we actually did and what I think worked and what I think didn’t work and reevaluate my own film, so that’s been a very interesting experience as well which I’ve not done before.”

The original Dark City opened in 1998 to mostly positive critical reception, but the film was overshadowed by James Cameron’s 1997 film, Titanic at the box office. The film stars Kiefer Sutherland, Jennifer Connelly, and Rufus Sewell. Dark City is a neo-noir science fiction film about an amnesiac man named John Murdoch who wakes up in a hotel room with the body of a brutally murdered woman. Murdoch must race against time to clear his name as he flees the mysterious “Strangers” seeking to capture him.



Mask of the Evil Apparition will make its debut tonight at 9pm EST as part of the Popcorn Frights Film Festival and is the first story set in the universe of Dark City since the film debuted over 20 years ago. The short film is only 20 minutes in length and follows a woman without memories who must flee a group of nefarious clones known as the “Mysterious Ones” and rely on a pair of strange twins and a woman in disguise for help.



Source: BloodyDisgusting.com