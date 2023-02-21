David Harbour is ready and fully prepared for ‘Stranger Things’ to end

As we await what will no doubt be a moment of catharsis in news on a Stranger Things 5 release date, we also need to prepare ourselves for a fair shake of waterworks to come out of it all. Not only will the swansong likely feature some departures from the mortal world for these beloved characters, but fans will also have to contest with the fact that the series will be coming to its end, spinoffs notwithstanding.

Finn Wolfhard and Sadie Sink have already been quite vocal about the maelstrom of emotions that will come with such a conclusion, especially considering that the two young talents effectively grew up on the set.

Perhaps his ability to distinguish the set from his childhood home is the reason David Harbour is a bit more prepared for the end of Stranger Things. In an interview with Discussing Film, the man behind Jim Hopper suggested that while the end of the show is objectively bittersweet, the end also means brand new horizons for everyone involved, including the Duffer Brothers, who masterminded the sci-fi sensation and whose future projects seem to be particularly anticipated by the actor.

“It is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there’s a sadness there. But also, we’ve all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let the Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it’s definitely time.”

Having successfully carried the trope of “this character died, but not really,” Harbour’s Hopper is back in Hawkins as the gang prepares to fend off the biggest threat they’ve ever faced; with the Upside Down beginning to pour into their world at a breakneck pace, Mike, Steve, Hopper, and co. are going to need all the gusto in the world to come out of this one victorious.