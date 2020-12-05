Deadpool Will Reportedly Show Up In Future Season Of Loki

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s small screen spinoff Loki first started shooting back in January, set photos were making their way online with frequent regularity, giving us some grainy looks at Tom Hiddleston’s returning God of Mischief and Owen Wilson’s mystery character. However, once the production was shut down in March as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, we’ve heard very little about the Disney Plus limited series.

Cameras started rolling again in September, but since there’s barely been a peep out of Loki. So far, all we know in terms of concrete plot details is that the 2012 version of the Asgardian trickster who escaped from Avengers: Endgame‘s time heist with the Tesseract in tow will go on a time traveling adventure with the Time Variance Authority hot on his tail, but that’s about it.

Here's How Richard E. Grant Could Look As Old Loki 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Marvel have done a frustratingly great job at keeping things under wraps, but with shooting set to finish up this month, we might get some new information as the MCU throws fans a bone after a barren 2020. Season 1 might still be shrouded in mystery, but we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Thor: Love and Thunder would incorporate Jane Foster’s cancer storyline months before Natalie Portman confirmed it – that a certain Merc with a Mouth could appear in Season 2.

According to our intel, Marvel want to have Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool show up as much as possible throughout Phase Four, and having him interact with a mischievous force like Loki is said to be a top priority given their vastly different personalities. Loki has already reportedly been given the green light for a second season, but that’s not scheduled to kick off until January 2022, so we won’t be seeing any interactions between the two for a while yet.