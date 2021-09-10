Dexter: New Blood Photos Showcase Fresh And Familiar Characters

Following on from the latest trailer for the incoming revival of the hit show that just arrived yesterday, we now have some fresh images for Dexter: New Blood, the Showtime limited series that will act as a new – and hopefully improved – ending to the story of everyone’s favorite serial killer, Dexter Morgan. As shared by Entertainment Weekly, these pics showcase Michael C. Hall’s anti-hero along with a handful of both original and familiar characters.

New Blood picks up 10 years after the events of the show’s disappointing eighth season. No longer is Dexter a lumberjack in Oregon, he’s now settled down in the sleepy upstate New York town of Iron Lake under the assumed name of James “Jim” Lindsey. But he can’t suppress his “dark passenger” forever, nor can he stop his past from coming back to find him…

Dexter: New Blood Images Showcase Fresh And Familiar Characters 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The first photo sees Dexter sitting across the table in his cabin from adoptive sister Deb (Jennifer Carpenter). Though Deb died in the season 8 finale, Carpenter is taking over from James Remar’s Harry Morgan as Dexter’s conscience. The second captures Dexter in the woods with Jack Alcott, who the trailer revealed is playing his long-lost son, Harrison. The third then introduces Clancy Brown’s Kurt Caldwell, the de-facto mayor of Iron Lake who has a few dark secrets of his own.

Last but not least, the fourth depicts Dexter being frisked by Iron Lake’s chief of police Angela Bishop (Julia Jones). However, the trailer made clear that this scene is not as it appears as this is actually just a bit of playful flirting on Bishop’s part, with the pair in a relationship. But when Bishop investigates a spate of killings in the area, Dexter will find himself drawn into a world he’d rather leave behind.

With Jamie Chung, Alano Miller and Johnny Sequoyah also in the cast, not to mention John Lithgow is making a cameo as the Trinity Killer, Dexter: New Blood premieres this November 7th on Showtime.