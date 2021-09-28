Diego Luna Confirms Andor Has Finished Shooting

Reports made the rounds last month offering that Disney Plus Star Wars series Andor had wrapped shooting, but they may have been just the littlest bit premature. Five weeks on, and star Diego Luna has officially confirmed that he’s done with the Rogue One prequel, as fans begin the countdown to the premiere date being revealed.

The smart money is on November’s Disney Plus Day unveiling that information, when all of the platform’s biggest hitters are expected to be represented. Rogue One trends on a regular basis for no other reason than the fact it’s widely lauded as the best Star Wars movie of the Mouse House era, so hopes are high that Andor will be a worthy successor, even if it’s set five years previously.

In a new interview with Deadline, Luna reiterated that his work on the show is complete, and he’s excited for fans to see what Andor has in store.

“To be honest, it’s been such a blessing to do this job and to do it under these circumstances. I had the chance to work with a team that I couldn’t be more proud of and admire more. It’s a hard-core moment to be out there shooting, and we were really lucky. We’re done with the shooting now and getting it ready for audiences to see it.”

Unlike The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor‘s production featured a lot of exterior shooting, with the pandemic delaying things significantly. The streaming lineup has mostly filmed on the California soundstages that house the Stagecraft volume, but Luna’s standalone adventure pitched up all over the United Kingdom, so we can expect the sets and locations to have a more tangible feel than any other episodic Star Wars project to date.