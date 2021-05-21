Disney Plus Added A Little Treat For Marvel Fans Today

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now in our rear view mirror and Loki doesn’t begin until June, but Disney Plus has been making sure that Marvel fans still have much to enjoy. For instance, two new Marvel legacy films – Fantastic Four: The Rise of the Silver Surfer and X-Men: The Last Stand – have been added over the past few weeks, and today sees Fury Files become available to stream on the Mouse House’s platform.

Described as an interstitial series, Fury Files features the titular S.H.I.E.L.D. director offering up all you need to know about your favorite Avengers as well as all their biggest villains. This isn’t an MCU-adjacent program, though, and is actually a spinoff of Marvel’s animated universe. Still, for those hungry for more from the House of Ideas, it should scratch that itch nicely.

Unfortunately, Samuel L. Jackson isn’t involved, as Chi McBride is voicing the character here, reprising his role from the Avengers Assemble cartoon. Likewise, Fury Files uses a mix of motion comic art and scenes from a number of animated efforts – such as Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and even X-Men: The Animated Series.

So, this isn’t exactly the next meaty MCU offering that fans have been waiting for, but again, if you’re eager for more of the franchise, it’ll be a nice little treat to tide you over until Loki gets here. And with the Tom Hiddleston-starring show on course to arrive on Disney Plus on June 9th, it’s not like we’ve got long to go before it lands.

Tell us, though, have you had the chance to check out Fury Files yet? Let us know in the usual place down below.