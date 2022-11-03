Disney Plus announces the sackful of new originals and holiday classics streaming this Christmas season

November’s here, so we all know what that means—Christmas is right around the corner. And Disney Plus sure isn’t wasting any time in trumpeting its sackful of new originals and holiday classics that will be added to the Mouse House’s streaming platform this festive season.

First of all, Disney’s “Happy Holidays” collection is going to look a lot bigger this year than it ever has before thanks to so much new Christmas-themed material coming subscribers’ way over the next couple of months. For starters, there’s a new TV special Mickey Saves Christmas (Nov. 28), and festive episodes of Puppy Dog Pals (Nov. 23), Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Nov. 30), The Villains of Valley View (Dec. 7), Raven’s Home (Dec. 7), Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Dec. 7), and Eureka! (Dec. 14).

Elsewhere, cooking series Donna Hay Christmas just landed this Wednesday, with The Santa Clauses starring Tim Allen following on Nov. 16. Incoming specials include Titus Burgess-hosted competition Best in Snow (Nov. 18), Marvel’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Nov. 25), The Hip Hop Nutcracker—literally a hip hop retelling of The Nutcracker—(Nov. 25), and Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays (Dec. 2), about the eponymous acapella group.

Other must-sees that aren’t necessarily related to Christmas include Save Our Squad with David Beckham (Nov. 9), Zootopia Plus shorts (Nov. 9), Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (Nov. 16), long-awaited sequel Disenchanted (Nov. 18), Mickey: The Story of a Mouse (Nov. 18), Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium (Nov. 20), fantasy series Willow (Nov. 30), Diary of a Wimpy Kid 2: Rodrick Rules (Dec. 2), Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? (Dec. 9), Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again (Dec. 9), National Treasure: Edge of History (Dec. 14), Le Pupille (Dec. 16), and, last but not least, Encanto at The Hollywood Bowl (Dec. 28).

Finally, as a special treat for its 30th anniversary, Disney Plus will make available the full uncut version of The Muppet Christmas Carol, restoring the long-lost song “When Love is Gone.” It can be found in the extras section of the beloved film’s regular cut from Dec. 9.