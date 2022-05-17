Disney Plus removes ‘She-Hulk’ release announcement — will the “accidentally” revealed date still stick?

Just days after fans found the release date for She-Hulk on Disney Plus, the House of Mouse has taken quick steps to snipe it back down.

She-Hulk had fans excited a few days ago with the shocking reveal of its release date on the Disney Plus UK website. But as expected, the same didn’t last long on the website and has been swiftly removed without a trace. The Tatiana Maslany-led series has been in quiet development so far, with Disney Plus and Marvel Studios a few looks at the upcoming show.

It’s been a long road to any live-action depiction for Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. She was originally set to appear in the Death of the Incredible Hulk TV movie but that never happened. Since then, she’s appeared in animated series such as Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. and sister show Ultimate Spider-Man.

Thankfully, when it comes to Marvel Studios’ rights to She-Hulk, they are a lot less complex in comparison to Hulk. Owned in a large degree by Universal, Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) has gotten the sheer majority of his Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances as a supporting actor in the big team-up films, or as a co-star in films such as Thor: Ragnarok as well as the upcoming She-Hulk series.

Apart from Ruffalo, She-Hulk will feature one returning cast member from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk — Tim Roth’s comeback as Abomination. Roth has already appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and is being set up as a villain for She-Hulk.

If the previously released date shared on Disney Plus UK’s website is to be believed, She-Hulk‘s live-action debut is all set to grace Disney Plus on Aug. 17.