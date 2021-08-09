Disney Plus Reportedly Wants 10 Star Wars Shows Per Year

Disney Plus has big plans in store for the future, with the Mouse House admitting a huge emphasis would be placed on streaming that would yield over 100 exclusive film and television projects on an annual basis. Big moves are already being made after a new division of Walt Disney Animation was founded that would focus on D+ exclusives, while Marvel Animation Studios is also expected to spring up and handle the shared superhero universe’s 2D content for the platform.

Of course, Star Wars is also set to play a massive role in the continued expansion of the company’s output, and there are already a huge number of shows in the works. However, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ahsoka Tano would appear in Season 2 of The Mandalorian months before Rosario Dawson’s casting was announced – that we could one day end up with ten episodic efforts set in a galaxy far, far away per year.

While that seems like overkill, when you factor in the upcoming and renewed Star Wars shows there’s already nine live-action and animated projects on the docket ranging from Season 2 of The Bad Batch and Season 3 of The Mandalorian to Visions and Lando, so it’s not entirely out of the question when you consider more and more titles will be entering development on a regular basis.

Looking at Kevin Feige’s comic book outfit, if you include docuseries Marvel’s 616 and the behind the scenes Marvel Studios: Assembled alongside the roster of canonical big budget adventures, then eight shows connected to the MCU will be premiering between November 2020 and November 2021, so once the timeline accelerates in terms of content it’s not hard to imagine Star Wars hitting double figures every twelve months.