The Book of Boba Fett managed to prove all its naysayers wrong during this week’s second outing, garnering applause from fans whose skepticism had cast a huge shadow on the show’s lackluster premiere episode. But that successful turnaround was in no small part thanks to the reappearance of some fan-favorite Star Wars characters, among them the legendary Black Krrsantan.

The warm reception must have appealed to Lucasfilm because the official Twitter account for the new Disney Plus series has just released a batch of new character posters that feature Black Krrsantan, Jabba’s cousins known as the Twins, and two Tusken raiders.

In “Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine,” the Twins come to take back Jabba’s place and Krrsantan accompanies them, but Boba refuses to submit his new seat of power. The infamous bounty hunter then enters a Bacta tank and recalls his time with the Tuskens after getting out of the Sarlacc pit, which involves him becoming accepted to their tribe through a trial that challenges the mercenary to his very core.

These new posters highlight the important developments in the second episode and tease that there’s yet more to come from these newly introduced characters. Check them out for yourself below.

The arrival of the Hutts and Black Krrsantan has certainly shaken up the narrative of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s new Star Wars series, but hold on to your hats because it’s been confirmed that they won’t be the last of the villains to pester Boba Fett in the remaining five episodes.