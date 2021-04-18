Disney Plus Removes Armie Hammer Episode Of Running Wild With Bear Grylls

As Armie Hammer continues on the path to being well and truly cancelled, Disney Plus has begun removing content featuring the formerly popular actor.

Hammer’s career imploded earlier this year following some extremely disturbing allegations levelled against him – including cannibalism – and since then he’s been dropped from multiple major upcoming projects, not to mention being let go by his agency and publicists. But Disney is now taking another step to distance themselves from the actor, as his episode of survival show Running Wild With Bear Grylls has been removed from the Mouse House’s streaming service. Featuring Hammer and Grylls going scuba diving in a search of a lost smugglers cave off the coast of Sardinia, it’s no longer available to view on Disney Plus.

If you attempt to watch season 5, it simply jumps from episode 4 to 6, leaving out the actor’s installment. It seems the platform is the only one to blacklist Hammer’s appearance at this stage, though, as it can still be found on the likes of Apple TV+ and the UK service NOW TV. However, that may soon change given what D+ is doing.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Disney has had to pull an episode of Running Wild due to a celebrity controversy. Last month, we learned that Gina Carano’s guest spot on the show, which was shot in 2020, will not be aired along with the rest of the upcoming sixth season, due to the Star Wars actress being canned by the studio thanks to her divisive social media behavior.

Armie Hammer is currently under investigation by the LAPD following accusations of rape from a former partner. He’ll next be seen in 20th Century Studios’ Death on the Nile, which has been pushed back to January 2022.