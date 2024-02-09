5 Disney spin-off shows I can’t believe don’t exist yet

The question of whether Disney has “fallen off” has been rather rampant these days. But worry not, I’ve found the perfect cure for the recent slump.

At the heart of it all, Disney’s become synonymous with wonder and fantasy. Which is why it’s still a mystery that the House of Mouse hasn’t taken a look into what’s been working, and taking some necessary leaps. For example, the upcoming Moana 2 sounds like a great sequel choice, but come on Bob Iger! We’d be much more interested in how Maui was abandoned by his parents and adopted by literal gods! Along with that much-deserved story, here’s five other Disney shows I need… ASAP.

5. Life After Encanto

Image via Disney

Picture it… Mirabel’s just finished saving Casita! But what happens next with the beloved Madrigals? We want to know if Dolores and Mariano eventually tie the knot. Or if Isabel gives up the glitzy life to become a farmhand who’s not afraid to get her hands dirty. And now that Bruno (we can talk about him now) is out of hiding, does he cash in on his gifts and become the town’s fortune teller? Don’t keep us waiting on a miracle, Disney. We want to know how the Madrigals fare after Encanto!

4. Violet and Dash: College Fever

Image via Disney

The plot is simple: Bob, Helen, and Frozone are retired, and it’s up to Violet and Dash to take over. Unfortunately, Violet’s now a junior in college, and has other obligations. Between juggling college, peer pressure, and romance, she falls out of love with being a hero. However, when Dash becomes a freshman in the same college, he reminds his big sister about what truly matters, and together, they lead a new wave of superheroes. Every older sister-younger brother pair could totally relate to the dynamics between Violet and Dash from The Incredibles. Which is why Disney is totally sleeping on a college edition TV miniseries targeted to young adults.

3. Souled Out

Image via Disney

Disney Pixar’s Soul ended with the lovable jazz musician, Joe Gardener, finally back in his body on earth. While that made for an exceptional conclusion, we were undoubtedly left hanging. Now that Joe’s ready to live life to the fullest, a miniseries following his journey to jazz stardom would be an even more exciting way to bid farewell to the character. Soul was a masterpiece of a film, but I can’t help but wonder if Joe ever did get to play his heart out to millions of fans.

2. Unfrozen: A Frozen Prequel Story

Image via Disney

Zero points for that title, but I’ve always been curious about life in Arendelle before Elsa and Anna became Disney staples. Frozen houses so many mysteries that there are so many angles to tackle a prequel story from. What’s the deal with having powers anyway? And where did Olaf and the troll people come from? In this potential musical series, Disney could unveil the many secrets behind Arendelle’s magic, and if the former King and Queen knew much more than they were letting on. This would be such a brilliant fantasy story, and until it comes, I won’t Let It Go! Until then, I’m definitely seated for Frozen 3.

1. Before the Villainy: A Disney Anthology Series

Image via Disney

For years, Disney fans have often wondered about the origin stories about the most iconic Disney Villains. While we’ve been given the Maleficent treatment, there are still a wide variety of backstories that the fans are hungry for. For example, what’s with the Scar-Mufasa beef? Why did Mother Gothel become so desperate to live forever? Why did Facilier strike a deal with his “friends from the other side?” We need answers, Iger! While Disney has shown the darkness of these characters, we can’t help but wonder if, once upon a time, they weren’t all that bad. Altogether, an anthology series would seal the deal for the House of Mouse, and answer some of these important questions.